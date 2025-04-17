New OC Ben Arbuckle and QB John Mateer Working Hard to Rebuild Confidence in Oklahoma's Offense
NORMAN — Much of the attention placed on Oklahoma’s offense surrounded the new faces, and deservedly so.
After fielding one of the worst offenses in program history, new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer are tasked with bringing the level of play on their side of the ball back up to the Sooners’ lofty standards.
The change in leadership brought plenty more new faces, as Arbuckle and OU had to turn over nearly the entire wide receiver room in the transfer portal, as well as adding a few new tight ends and offensive linemen in the winter portal window.
But a bulk of the offense — most of the offensive line, DeMarco Murray’s running backs and backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. — all endured last year’s disaster.
Arbuckle and Mateer had to teach the new offense this spring, but they also had to rebuild the confidence of the offensive pieces who return for 2025.
“Every day, we've just attacked it with an aggressive mindset of, 'Hey, whenever we're going against the defense, we're competing,’” Arbuckle said after the Crimson Combine last Saturday. “’They're not our friends. They're our teammates, they're our brothers. Whenever we're out there practicing, competing, they're not our friends. OK?' We're out there trying to get after it.”
Mateer, who has no problem embracing the expectations that come with his fantastic season at Washington State a year ago, said it didn’t need much convincing to shift the mindset of his returning teammates.
“They’re hungry for it,” Mateer said. “It wasn’t successful last year and they don’t like that. Nobody likes that. I mean everybody is competitive. They want it really bad so it’s not hard to get it out of them. But there is a little culture shift that’s happened and that’s going to keep happening.”
Part of that confidence will naturally come from getting more comfortable in the new offense, a process Arbuckle believes is ahead of schedule.
But most confidence has to be regained on the practice field when things go right for the OU offense.
“We're trying to celebrate all the little wins that we have,” Arbuckle said. “That's the biggest thing. Football is a hard game. Sometimes, when you do something really, really good, some people just overlook it. We try to celebrate all those little small victories, okay?
“And the more small victories that you have, ultimately, the big victories show up. And that's the biggest thing that I've just been preaching with all these guys, is be there for your teammates, celebrate all wins, and let's get after it.”
Mateer said he takes every chance to lift his teammates up on the practice field, as building those bonds will pay off in the fall and build the successful habits necessary to set the offense up to succeed.
“(We’re) getting used to scoring touchdowns and celebrating and being happy for everybody,” Mateer said. “And playing complementary football with the defense is something that’s gonna happen. But it’s not easy. But it’s definitely trending that way.”