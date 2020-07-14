NFL Clubs Honor Sooners Past and Future

One NFL team turned to Oklahoma to look back on its proud heritage, while another turned to the Sooners to look ahead.

Linebacker Curtis Lofton was named by the Atlanta Falcons to the franchise’s All-Decade Team, commemorating his contributions from 2008-2011, when he amassed single-season tackle totals of 94, 133, 118 and 147 before signing with New Orleans in free agency.

Lofton, a second-round draft pick of the Falcons after forging an All-American season in 2007, played eight seasons in the NFL from 2008-2015, retiring after one year with the Oakland Raiders.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys official unveiled their newest first-round draft pick on Tuesday, former Sooner wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb was the subject of a social media rollout showing him suiting up in his new No. 88 jersey.

“I’m excited. I’m very excited. I just wish gameday was today,” Lamb said. “This feels like home.”

After establishing himself as one of the top receivers in college football during a stellar three-year career at Oklahoma — 3,292 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns on 173 receptions, or 19.0 yards per catch — Lamb was taken by the Cowboys 17th overall.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.