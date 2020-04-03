NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah likes what he sees from prospects out of Oklahoma.

Jeremiah released his updated rankings for the Top 50 NFL Draft Prospects on Friday and both linebacker Kenneth Murray and quarterback Jalen Hurts moved up.

Murray climbed four sports to No. 18 in Jeremiah’s latest rankings, while Hurts moved into his Top 50 for the first time.

“Murray is an off-the-ball, run-and-hit linebacker,” Jeremiah wrote. “He is at his best when he's free to chase and make plays to the perimeter. He closes in a heartbeat and he is an explosive tackler. He struggles when he has to play off blocks and locate the football through the trash inside, as he doesn't use his hands and gets swallowed up. He has had some success dipping and slipping blocks. He is very athletic in coverage versus running backs, easily mirroring them in space. He is also a very dynamic blitzer. Overall, I believe Murray would be best served to play outside and off the ball, where he would be afforded clean sight lines to attack with his speed.”

Jeremiah put Hurts at No. 50.

“Hurts is slightly undersized for the position but his production, poise and playmaking ability are very impressive,” Jeremiah wrote. “He has crisp footwork in his drop and he throws from a very firm platform. He has a quick release and generates excellent velocity on drive throws. Hurts flashed the ability to touch the ball up, but his ball placement still needs to improve. His vision and anticipation are other areas that need work. He's an outstanding runner, both on designed runs and when pressured. He gains ground quickly and runs through contact consistently. I love his competitiveness and toughness. Overall, Hurts must continue to improve in the passing game, but I'm going to bet on his eventual success due to his playmaking skills and overall competitiveness.”

Jeremiah also ranks wide receiver Ceedee Lamb as the No. 9 overall prospect (same as his previous rankings), but dropped defensive tackle Neville Gallimore out his Top 50 (he had Gallimore ranked No. 45).

