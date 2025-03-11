All Sooners

NFL Suspends Former Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Two Games

As a reserve wideout with the Los Angeles Rams, Stoops was punished for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

John E. Hoover

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops with the Los Angeles Rams
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops with the Los Angeles Rams / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops has been suspended without pay by the NFL.

Stoops violated the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing substances, the Rams announced on Tuesday.

Stoops, in his second offseason with the Rams after signing last May as undrafted free agent, didn’t play during his rookie season last year. He was waived by the club in August and not claimed by another team, so the Rams re-signed him for $225,000 plus an $8,000 signing bonus.

In January, he signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams for $840,000.

Stoops, son of Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, walked on at OU in 2018 as a true freshman from Norman North. Stoops played six seasons for the Sooners.

He played in two games as a true freshman, then played in 14 games in 2019.

In 2020, Stoops played in 10 games and caught 15 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, Stoops caught 16 passes for 191 yards and two TDs.

He broke out as a fifth-year senior in 2022, catching 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

Then in 2023, Stoops led the Sooners and the Big 12 Conference with 84 receptions and 10 touchdown grabs, good for 962 yards.

In his OU career, Stoops played in 62 games and hauled in 164 catches for 1,876 yards and 17 touchdowns.

JOHN E. HOOVER

