Observations From Oklahoma's Open Practice Session Ahead of the CFP

NORMAN — Ahead of Friday’s College Football Playoff contest against Alabama, Oklahoma opened up a 15-minute portion of Monday’s practice to local media members.

Here are some observations from the open portion of practice, which happened toward the beginning of Monday’s practice.

Offensive lineman Jake Maikkula was fully suited up, but he was off to the side with Troy Everett. Maikkula was taking mental reps, however, instead of merely watching practice. Maikkula was very active on the sideline for a player who was set off to the side during practice.

Jacob Sexton was also working in after the first string reps wit the offensive line.

The starting offensive line appeared to be the same unit that started against LSU with Febechi Nwaiwu at center and Ryan Fodje at right guard.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas was also at practice and working with the defensive ends. He looked and did everything the rest of the defensive ends did.

Receiver Keontez Lewis was suited up and participating fully during the open practice session.

Running backs Jovantae Barnes and Jayden Ott were going through drills with DeMarco Murray’s running backs. Defensive back Kendel Dolby was not present at practice during the portion open to the media.

Running back Xavier Robinson still had a brace on his right knee, but he looked mobile and unencumbered by the brace. Tory Blaylock still had a brace on his right shoulder, but he also looked unbothered by it when going through ball security drills.

Ott was generally the first running back in line during each of the drills, though Robinson and Blaylock were close behind.

Maikkula missed his first game of the season in the Sooners' win against LSU. OU coach Brent Venables said the center spent time in the hospital during the lead-up to the LSU contest due to an infection.

Thomas hasn't appeared since the Sooners' win over Tennessee, where he injured his quad in the process of returning a Joey Aguilar fumble for a touchdown.

The No. 8 Sooners will open up the College Football Playoff against the No. 9 Crimson Tide at 7 p.m. on Friday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.