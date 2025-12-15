Brent Venables Says Jovantae Barnes 'Potentially' Could Have Role for Oklahoma vs. Alabama

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Monday ahead of the Sooners' College Football Playoff opener against Alabama

The eighth-ranked Sooners will take on the No. 9 Crimson Tide at 7 p.m. Friday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

"We just played these guys a couple weeks ago and had a lot of great things to say but, again, says a lot about their football team, the injuries that they've had this year and been able to overcome and still be in the position they're in says a lot about their roster and certainly their staff," Venables said of Alabama. "I have a lot of respect for coach (Kalen DeBoer) and their program."

The winner will take on top-ranked Indiana on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl in a quarterfinal matchup.

Venables spoke on a variety of topics, including the potential return of an experienced running back, the dynamics of the CFP, playing a home playoff game, the building blocks of the Sooners' program during his time in Norman and more.

Here are some takeaways from Venables' game-week press conference:

Could Jovantae Barnes Play?

Running back Jovantae Barnes hasn't played since the fourth game of the season, seemingly healthy but sitting out to preserve a potential redshirt.

But a couple weeks ago, Venables left the door open to Barnes' potential return in the postseason, when games don't count toward the four-game redshirt mark. He said Barnes remained "in good standing."

In the regular-season finale against LSU, Barnes went through Senior Day ceremonies and was active on the sidelines.

With Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock seemingly still not quite at 100 percent, Venables was asked Monday if Barnes could be a contributor.

"Potentially," Venables said. "We'll see how that goes."

After rushing for more than 500 yards as both a freshman and junioir, Barnes has rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries during his senior season.

The Sooners are averaging just 123.8 yards per game on the ground, which would be their lowest rushing average since 2001.

Venables Staying Away From Owen Heinecke Eligibility Question

Venables was asked if he had a pitch to the NCAA regarding linebacker Owen Heinecke’s appeal for another season of eligibility.

“I don’t have a pitch,” Venables said. “I’m not going to waste my time, or waste your time I should say. …. They have systems and processes in place to figure that out.

“I just want whatever’s best for Owen. Whatever Owen wants is what I want.”

Heinecke was mainly a special teams contributor, playing on OU's special teams units in all 13 games of 2023 and 2024 prior to this season, when he’s risen to become a central figure in the Sooners’ defense.

Now classified as a fourth-year junior, he's second on the team with 67 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He also has four pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Heinecke's NCAA issue comes from having begun his five-year eligibility clock in 2021, when he began his college career as a lacrosse player at Ohio State. He played in three games for the Buckeyes, according to his OU bio. The Tulsa native then transferred back to Oklahoma as a walk-n linebacker at OU, but sat out 2022 as a redshirt. Heinecke said Sunday he was appealing for an additional year of eligibility.

"I think the NCAA is kind of cracking down on sixth years," Heinecke said. "So as of right now, I don't know if I got granted the extra year. I would heavily consider it. I love Oklahoma, and this has really been my first year playing, so I would love another year to go at it."

“He’s been great,” Venables said. “... He was certainly raised the right way. Wonderful family, humble guy. He’s one of those players that how he shows up every day makes everyone around him better.”

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Coaches Judged on CFP but Plenty Remains the Same

Venables was asked whether or not making the playoffs was becoming a benchmark for successful coaches.

"I think it's trending toward that," Venables said. "You'd be naive if you don't believe that's a real influence to where we're at right now. You look at the bowl system and people opting out and things of that nature. As we've been saying, things have dramatically changed from where they were just four, five, six years ago — certainly 10 years ago. Not even remotely close."

But, Venables said, there was plenty about being a college football coach that remained the same.

"I think the inner workings of the locker room — there's more distractions, but I do think most of that is still the same," Venables said. "But outwardly, expectations and playoff-or-bust and those types of things, I think that's a very real thing for people, especially maybe for more influence-wise from where the fans are and what they expect. I don't think that's gonna go away. I think that's gonna become more of the thing, right or wrong, whether you agree (or) you don't. It's where, kind of, we are."

Venables: 'I Don't Mind to be Judged in Front of People and Failing'

Venables entered the season "on the hot" seat in a lot of ways after a second 6-7 season in his first three seasons of coaching the Sooners.

But OU has soared this season, going 10-2 and earning a playoff berth for the first time since 2019.

Venables said he doesn't mind the roller coaster nature of his existence as the Sooners' coach.

"That's life," Venables said. "'Oh, the coach at Oklahoma.' I don't mind to be judged in front of people and failing in front of the world. But you also be put back together in front of those who broke you as well. There's that. I've been in this profession for a long time. I've said what the game of football has meant to me — it saved my life. The coaches in my life have changed me and shaped me and developed me and given me this amazing opportunity that I have standing before you today."

Venables checked off his mentors in the sport, guys like Bill Snyder, Bob Stoops, Dabo Swinney, Mike Stoops and Mark Mangino among others.

"So many people who poured into me and saw something in me before I could see it in myself," Venables said. "I come from that place. I don't ever get away from that — ever. Daily I remind myself how grateful I am and I'm in my proper place. Not up here, not down here, I'm just like everybody else when it comes to having a favored life, great opportunity. I play a small part in it, no doubt, but if I have a crappy attitude and an attitude that goes like this, I'm going to live a miserable life."