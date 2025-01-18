All Sooners

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles Talks Oklahoma Rumors at CFP Media Day

The Buckeyes defensive coordinator is focused on beating Notre Dame for the national championship, but he's long been rumored to be on Brent Venables' wish list.

John E. Hoover

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is widely believed to be Brent Venables’ target to fill the same position at Oklahoma.

There’s only one little problem slowing down Venables’ pursuit: Knowles has one more game to coach for the Buckeyes, as they’ll play Notre Dame in the national championship on Monday night.

On Saturday, Knowles and the rest of the title game combatants participated in the College Football Playoff media day, where Knowles was asked directly about Oklahoma’s reported interest in him.

“Beat Notre Dame; that's all I'm focused on,” Knowles said. “These things happen, I guess, when you have success. Players are making plays; my job is to put them in the best position. These things come up when you do well.”

Knowles, who took the Ohio State job three years ago after a four-year stopover at Oklahoma State, has assembled one of college football’s most feared defenses in Columbus. The Buckeyes lead the nation in scoring defense (12.2 points per game) and total defense (251.1 yards per game).

In Stillwater, Knowles took the Cowboys’ defense from 113th overall his first year to 82nd to 44th to No. 5 nationally in total defense. In scoring, OSU went from 97th to 61st to 34th to No. 9 nationally in points allowed.

Meanwhile, the Sooners are looking for a new DC for the second year in a row after Venables protégée Zac Alley replaced Ted Roof last winter only to leave for the defensive coordinator post at West Virginia.

Another potential roadblock for Venables: Knowles, 59, currently makes $2.2 million a year to the Buckeyes' defense, and would likely be in line for a big raise if he stays in Columbus. Alley was paid $850,000 last year and was in line to get $900,000 in 2025, with a raise also expected after he helped breathe life into a moribund OU defense in 2024.

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

