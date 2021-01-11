Oklahoma 2020 Report Card: Linebackers

SI Sooners Publisher John Hoover and Deputy Editor Ryan Chapman look back on the 2020 season, handing out grades for every position group

Hoover's Grade: A-

As good as the d-line was, as reliable as the d-backs became, no position on Oklahoma’s defense showed more growth and potential than the linebackers. Even counting rush linebacker Nik Bonitto with the line, this group absolutely skyrocketed in 2020.

Junior DaShan White (nine starts) was steady in the middle, but sophomore Brian Asamoah (eight starts) played like a pit fighter on the weakside and sophomore David Ugwoegbu (two starts) flashed first-round potential at both positions.

Asamoah led the Sooners with 65 tackles (5.5 for loss, 2.0 QB sacks) and was disrupting in the passing game with an interception, four PBUs and five QB hurries. White (4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks) and Ugwoegbu (3 TFLs, 1 sack, 8 hurries) were fifth in tackles with 34 each. (Backup Bryan Mead was active, too, with 27 stops.)

There’s still room to get better for all three frontline guys — and they’ll need to, with young stallions like Shane Whitter and Brynden Walker coming on from such an impressive freshman year.

David Ugwoegbu chases down Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Chapman's Grade: C+

No position on the defense underachieved their talent potential more than the linebackers.

For the purposes of this report card, Nik Bonitto is included with the exterior defensive line, meaning the linebackers were graded off the efforts of Brian Asamoah, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu.

While Asamoah was productive enough (leading the team with 65 tackles), the trio of Sooners linebackers failed to achieve much consistency this season.

Their struggles aided the second half comebacks of both Kansas State and Texas, resulting in the Sooners dropping their second straight to the Wildcats and having to go to four overtimes to top the inferior Longhorns.

The flip side of the inconsistent year is that no group has more potential to take a step forward in 2021. If Asamoah can play with the energy he flashed against Florida, and Ugwoegbu can fulfill his first round potential, the Oklahoma defense could make the leap from great to one of the truly elite units in college football next year.

