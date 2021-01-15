Oklahoma 2020 Report Card: Tight end/H-backs

SI Sooners Publisher John Hoover and Deputy Editor Ryan Chapman look back on the 2020 season, handing out position-by-position grades for every position group

Hoover's Grade: A

Lincoln Riley has a pretty big hire to make.

Shane Beamer taking the head coaching job at South Carolina after being merely a position coach at Oklahoma underscores the way he attacked coaching his H-backs and tight ends for the last three seasons.

Riley has turned the position into a lynchpin of his offense, getting them into space and exploiting favorable matchups at key moments in big games, and it’s clear the impact Beamer had on this group by their almost non-stop productivity.

Whether it was fullback Jeremiah Hall slipping out of the backfield on a play-action pass or tight ends Austin Stogner or Brayden Willis finding soft spots in zone coverage downfield or freshman — whatever his position is — Mikey Henderson one-upping everyone with explosive ability on handoffs, screens or downfield throws, defenses almost never seem to expect the football to go to the H-back.

In all, the group accounted for 999 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020 — and whoever coaches them next will want to make them even better.

Jeremiah Hall OU Athletics

Chapman's Grade: A-

Shane Beamer's tight end/H-back room might have been the deepest on the 2020 Oklahoma offense.

Austin Stogner was Spencer Rattler's security blanket, hauling in 422 yards and three touchdowns on 26 catches. When Stogner missed time after sustaining an injury against Kansas, Brayden Willis stepped in and filled his role on third downs admirably.

That's not to mention Jeremiah Hall's 218 yards and five touchdowns on just 18 grabs. Hall was also a key member in the running game, helping to spring runs loose as the offensive line struggled.

Mikey Henderson flashed big play ability too in his limited action, proving every member of the group to be a well-rounded blocker and playmaker.

Lincoln Riley will likely again lean on this group as the wide receivers get their feet under them in 2021.

