Oklahoma 2020 Report Card: Special Teams

Hoover's Grade: B-

Two special teams plays — a blocked punt and a kickoff return — contributed directly to OU’s two losses. But those don’t happen often at Oklahoma, so write them off to lack of time on task thanks to COVID.

The Sooners were excellent just about everywhere else on special teams.

Gabe Brkic was a bit more erratic after nothing but perfection as a freshman, making 20-of-26 field goals. He averaged 2.0 per game, which ranked third nationally. Add in Stephen Johnson’s kicks (2/2 FGs, 8/8 PATs) and Brkic would have led the nation in field goals and ranked second in kick scoring.

Thanks to a freshman (Marvin Mims) and a senior (Tre Brown), Oklahoma was very good on returns. OU averaged 12.29 yards per punt return (20th nationally) because Mims averaged 12.5 (No. 8 nationally), and averaged 13th nationally in kickoff returns (26.07) because Brown has immaculate timing for big plays in big games (two 43-yard runbacks in the Big 12 title game).

Other than Brkic, good things didn’t always happen when OU kicked the ball. Punter Reeves Mundschau averaged only 39.1 yards per punt, which would rank 82nd in the nation with enough attempts, and the Sooner punt coverage team ranked 61st by allowing 6.7 yards per return. And covering kickoffs, the Sooners were 79th, giving up 22.1 yards per return.

David Ugwoegbu blocks Texas punter Ryan Bujcevski's kick Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Chapman's Grade: B-

Though they had a rocky start to the season, the Oklahoma special teams unit developed into one you'd expect with Shane Beamer on the staff.

Surrendering a blocked punt against Kansas State and an 85-yard kickoff return against Iowa State, the unit played a role in both losses.

But then, they started to find a little magic of their own.

Blocking a punt and getting a piece of Cameron Dicker's field goal in the third overtime against Texas, the special teams aided the Sooner victory and made sure they won the field position battle.

Finishing ranked No. 13 nationally in team kickoff returns, Tre Brown set up the Oklahoma offense time after time for success.

Add in Gabe Brkic knocking through 20-of-26 field goals (including a 54-yard effort in the Big 12 Championship game), and the unit was a net positive for Lincoln Riley in 2020.

