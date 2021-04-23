Oklahoma adds Arkansas transfer WR

Mike Woods, a former standout for the Razorbacks, announced on Twitter he will be transferring to OU

Lincoln Riley has added another weapon to his already explosive offense.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Mike Woods announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Oklahoma.

Woods would have perhaps been one of the most dynamic deep threats returning in the SEC in 2021, but he now brings his big-play ability to work with Spencer Rattler in Riley's offense.

As a junior last season, Woods caught 32 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound playmaker from Magnolia, TX, will have two years of eligibility remaining if he opts to use his additional year granted by the NCAA amidst the pandemic.

Woods departs Arkansas as the program’s 24th-leading receiver all-time, and his decision to hit the transfer portal was labeled as somewhat shocking by those around the Razorback program.

Mike Woods hauled in 65 catches for 1,042 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons for Arkansas. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The former 3-star receiver had actually just participated in last weekend’s spring game for the Razorbacks, reeling in a pair of catches for 40 yards and a touchdown grab.

Oklahoma now brings in more veteran leadership to its wide receiver room after Charleston Rambo transferred out to Miami earlier this offseason. Though the position group is loaded on paper, Riley opened spring practice by challenging the group to raise its game. Woods will have ample opportunity to compete and earn himself a role in the offense on the field.

Woods has three career 100-yard games as a Razorback, including a career-best 140 yards on four catches against LSU last season. The week before, he caught two passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns at Florida. Woods' career-high for catches in a game is six (twice, in 2019 at Ole Miss, and last season at Auburn).

He played in 10 games and made seven starts as a true freshman in 2018. He started all 22 games of his sophomore and junior seasons and averaged 16 yards per catch over his final two years.

Woods, who earned Academic All-SEC honors as a freshman, was a two-time 1,000-yard receiver and averaged 19.3 yards per catch in high school, and chose Arkansas over offers from Vanderbilt, Washington State, Iowa State, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Virginia and others.