Oklahoma Adds JUCO Running Back Tawee Walker

National Signing Day has come and gone, but Oklahoma isn’t done adding to their roster for the first season of the Brent Venables era.

The Sooners apparently made another addition on Thursday night, gaining a commitment from junior college transfer running back Tawee Walker.

Walker announced the news on Twitter.

In 11 games last season with Palomar College in California, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Walker carried the ball 187 times for 875 yards, an average of 4.7 yards per carry, with eight touchdowns.

It’s been reported that Walker will be a walk-on at OU.

Walker hails from Peoria, AZ, where he played running back and safety. Per Rivals, his only offer out of high school was from Jackson State.

While Walker certainly won’t be expected to step right in and play a significant role, he does provide more depth to a position that can be injury prone in the running back spot.

The Sooners lose 2021 starter Kennedy Brooks to the NFL Draft next season, and enter the new year with Eric Gray and Marcus Major the assumed feature backs.

Behind those two are a lot of young faces, so Walker at the very least helps ease some pressure on that room as another capable body.