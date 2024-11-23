Oklahoma-Alabama GameDay Preview: X-Factors
Pride
Yep. That’s it. The P-word. That’s what Oklahoma has left to play for. Don’t misunderstand. Getting a win here or next week gets OU to a bowl game. And that’s important. But it’s going to take a dash of perfection and a whole lot of pride to beat the Crimson Tide. Anybody remember the 2013-14 Sugar Bowl? Alabama was a 17 1/2-point favorite that night in New Orleans, and the Sooners came away with a 45-31 victory. Why? Because poor little ‘Bama had been left out of the College Football Playoff, and all they had to play for was pride. Nick Saban said his players didn’t care about playing in a consolation bowl. They didn’t play with pride, and so Trevor Knight and Lacoltan Bester and Eric Striker and so on kicked their crimson butts up and down the Superdome field. This time Bama actually is in leading contention for a spot in the new 12-team playoff. But that doesn’t mean the Sooners can’t play with pride and show them how things are for the visiting team on Owen Field.
— John E. Hoover
Run Clock Run
To upset Alabama, the Sooners are going to have to shorten the game. Getting in a shootout with Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams spells disaster on paper for an Oklahoma offense that has struggled to generate explosive plays with any consistency in 2024. So OU will have to run the ball effectively and keep the clock moving on Saturday night. There have been glimpses of a steady running game in the last few weeks. A strong first half against Ole Miss was the first sign of life, and Xavier Robinson’s excellent drive late against Missouri could be a piece to build on. Oklahoma has yet to put together a complete four quarter effort in SEC play, but perhaps the full off week to further integrate Robinson, and the emotion of Senior Night, will be enough to turn the Tide.
— Ryan Chapman
Playing at Home
Oklahoma sits at 5-5 on the season and has just one more game on Owen Field in 2024. For OU to keep its bowl streak alive and give its fan base something to be excited about to close the year, the Sooners will have to be competitive on Saturday night against Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide. If OU is able to pick up a win, the team will have momentum heading into a tough road environment against LSU next week and ammunition on the recruiting trail. Both of Alabama's losses have come on the road, and with a lively atmosphere, the Sooners should be comfortable enough to give the Crimson Tide a scare.
— Randall Sweet
Nostalgia
Although it doesn't seem like the 5-5 Sooners have much left to play for in 2024, there's a lot on the line Saturday night. OU is down to two chances to notch a win and reach bowl eligibility to extend the second-longest bowl streak in the country, and players know how important that is for the now and future of this program. It's also a battle of two crimson giants at the beginning of new eras who are still trying to maintain a successful tradition. And it's Senior Night for the likes of Danny Stutsman and more. After all Stutsman and this class have accomplished on the grass of Owen Field, these Sooners are going to give everything in them to make sure their last time inside that stadium isn't a loss.
— Dekota Gregory
Confidence
Oklahoma’s confidence has to be in the gutter at this point in the season. Of course, players are still preaching a message of belief, but deflating losses week after week has to have an effect on this team’s spirit. With only two games left, and likely heavy underdogs in both, it has to feel like an impossible task to make a bowl game. Against Alabama, the Sooners will need to dig deep and find confidence of the past. Somewhere deep down, each player and coach knows this team is still Oklahoma. The talent is there, the production has just been lacking. Oklahoma will need to find serious confidence to take on a loaded Alabama team, even if it’s unrealistic confidence. Crazier things have happened, and the SEC has beaten each other up all season long. The Sooners can play spoiler if they’re inspired by confidence.
— Ross Lovelace