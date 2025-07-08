Oklahoma Announces SEC Media Days Attendees
The leaders on Oklahoma’s football team are plentiful.
Even some of the new guys have already elevated their status to the front of the line.
Transfer quarterback John Mateer is among three Sooners who will represent OU next week at 2025 SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Mateer will be joined by defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings and defensive end R Mason Thomas, as well as head coach Brent Venables.
This year’s SEC Media Day activities officially kick off next Monday, Aug. 14 and run through Thursday, Aug. 17. OU’s time in the spotlight will be Wednesday, Aug. 16, from the Omni Hotel at Centennial Park and the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.
Teams have just three player representatives, but there are more Sooners and former Sooners at the event than any other school.
Among other notable players scheduled to attend: Auburn quarterback (and former Sooner) Jackson Arnold, Mississippi State wide receiver (and former OU wideout) Brenen Thompson, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, Mississippi State QB (and former Baylor Bear) Blake Shapen, South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, Texas QB Arch Manning and Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia.
The SEC welcomed OU and Texas to the league last year by staging Media Days in downtown Dallas.