All Sooners

Brent Venables Pushes the Right Buttons in November, Oklahoma Headed to College Football Playoff

Venables showed the Sooners the ESPN CFP Predictor after the loss to Ole Miss, helping fueled his team's focus.

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables hugs linebacker Kip Lewis (10) after the game against LSU at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables hugs linebacker Kip Lewis (10) after the game against LSU at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Just a couple days after Oklahoma’s loss to Ole Miss in late October, Brent Venables did something that goes against his nature.

During a team meeting, Venables brought up the ESPN College Football Playoff Predictor and showed his team the numbers.

Go 4-0 during a November schedule that looked daunting before the season and only slightly less so entering the final month of the regular season, and the chances for the Sooners to make the CFP field were high.

“It was like 92%,” Venables remembered Saturday after the Sooners finished off their Red November with a 17-13 win over LSU to cap off perhaps the team’s most memorable month since October 2000.

“I’m not really like that,” Venables added. “Like, ‘Let’s look up there,’ but I think our guys needed a shot in the arm and a vision for what is in front of us if we just put our head down and go have a great Monday practice.”

That 34-26 loss to the Rebels on Oct. 25 looked devastating at the time, but might’ve ultimately been a blessing in disguise.

Read More Oklahoma 17, LSU 13

Venables’ message after that Ole Miss loss resonated with his team.

“Having a coach like BV, he’s reminding us everyday in team meetings that we just keep on going,” defensive end Gracen Halton said. “No matter what happens, we’ve just got to overcome, and that’s what really the whole season was about — just overcoming. The harder schedule, that don’t matter. It’s just football. If we come ready to play, we can beat everybody.”

Venables called it a “circle the wagons” moment.

“Tried to instill confidence in who we are,” Venables said. “We lost a tough game that night against a really good football team. We had our opportunities and the game teaches you a lot of hard, tough lessons.”

Venables’ message wasn’t the only one that helped turn the tide.

“That loss, I think, was the best thing that could have happened to this team,” safety Peyton Bowen said. “Going into that game, we really wanted to win and had multiple chances to win. Offense had a good game, but we didn’t play to our standard. Coach (Kevin) Wilson came up to us right before Tennessee and talked to us that we create the standard. The standard was here, but you create your standard for Team 131. Asked us if we had been playing up to that? From that talk, I think that talk hit us way different, more than postgame Ole Miss talk. Ever since that talk, it’s been head down, foot on the gas.

“This team is amazing.”

Now, after vanquishing Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU, the Sooners are indeed headed to the playoff.

They’ll get some time to recover ahead of the Dec. 7 CFP Selection Show.

“We’ll see what is in front of us right now,” Venables said. “We’re going to take a couple of days off, get a couple lifts in. We’ll have a couple of young-guy practices, 12-period practices, and get our bodies and our minds and our spirits where they need to be. But man, I’m super thankful to be their coach. They just got to right stuff — all the stuff that you can’t put a price on, you can’t put a measuring stick on, these guys got it.”

For players who went through last year’s 6-7 season, and some of the other recent adversity, making the playoff field is even sweeter.

“So many guys could have quit, could have left,” Bowen said. “The guys that stayed here and kept going, working in the spring, summer and what it’s all came to, it’s so inspirational and touches and moves me about how much I want to play for this team, day-in, day-out.”

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

Home/Football