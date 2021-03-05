Oklahoma announces spring practice kickoff

After last year's spring practice was shut down by the pandemic, this year's will be conducted behind established COVID protocols

Not this year, COVID.

Oklahoma will start spring practice on March 22, the school announced in a press release on Friday.

The Sooners got in one spring practice a year ago before the Coronavirus pandemic shut down all athletic activities.

While some schools started earlier and got in more practice, OU got one more than a lot of schools did.

The uncertainty that permeated college football last spring carried over into what became a largely disjointed season. The Sooners lost their first two Big 12 Conference games for the first time in 21 years, but then came back to win their sixth consecutive Big 12 title.

The university will continue to stringently follow established COVID protocols. For instance, all media interviews this spring will continue to be conducted via video conference.

Also, OU’s Pro Day — formally announced for next Friday, March 12 — will include no media in attendance for the first time. The event will be live streamed on SoonerSports.tv and SoonerSports app starting at 9 a.m.