Oklahoma-Kansas State: Our Picks

John Hoover

Skylar Thompson is the x-factor in this game. If he is able to play, Oklahoma needs to play well on defense and will probably have to score 28-30 points. His backups, Will Howard and Jared Lewis, aren’t nearly as dynamic, so the Sooners could probably get away with another sluggish offensive performance. OU’s defense needs to be tuned into K-State’s two big-play guys: running back Deuce Vaughn and wideout Malik Knowles are dangerous on both offense and special teams. Vaughn is second in the nation among active players with 122.7 all-purpose yards per game and, with his contributions in the passing game, is a true three-way threat. With the weather forecast calling for rain and potentially severe thunderstorms, field position could be huge. Oklahoma has a couple of kickers who have the kind of range that can impact that.

Final: Oklahoma 21, Kansas State 17

Ryan Chapman

The Oklahoma offense can execute on their first drive of each half, and they found something on their final drive against West Virginia. It won’t work 100 percent of the time, but more tempo should get added to the mix and allow OU to move the ball down the field a bit better in Manhattan. On the flip side, OU boogeyman Skylar Thompson’s availability is still up in the air, and the Wildcat offense is dire without him. If the Sooners can merely locate where Deuce Vaughn is at all times, they should be able to continue their defensive dominance and set the tone for another OU victory.

Final: Oklahoma 31, Kansas State 13

Josh Callaway

This feels like far and away the hardest game to predict so far in Oklahoma’s season. The offense has been stunningly lethargic and that seems like bad news heading into hostile territory in Manhattan — especially given the success Chris Klieman and the Wildcats have had in this series the past couple of years. But, it’s still hard to pick against the Sooners, especially if Skylar Thompson is a no-go. If Thompson plays, the Wildcats have a great chance. If he’s out, that’s a pretty big boost for an Oklahoma defense that has been playing better with each week. As for the Sooners’ offense, it just seems like a matter of time before they find some sort of groove — although it will take a significant step up in play by the offensive line for that to happen. All in all, this game honestly feels like a total coin flip that could go either way and it will be fascinating to watch unfold. Surely Kansas State doesn’t do this for a third straight year, right?

Final: Oklahoma 27, Kansas State 21

