FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma at No. 6 in AP Poll (plus, context)

The Sooners still have the most top-five finishes of any college football program
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma finished the 2020 season ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Sooners began the year ranked No. 5 in the preseason, but never got back to that level after two early losses.

Still, OU won its last eight consecutive games, took home its sixth straight Big 12 Conference title and capped this year with an impressive 55-20 victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

2020 AP Top 25 - FOX

Eric Bailey, OU beat writer at the Tulsa World, revealed plenty of relevant OU poll data late Monday night on Twitter after Alabama’s victory over Ohio State in the national championship game.

First up, the Sooners’ 60th appearance in the final AP Poll is tied for the second-most ever behind Michigan.

Despite not finishing this season in the top five, OU still has the most top-five appearances in the final poll.

The Sooners’ top-10 finish was their 44th, which ranks one behind Alabama for the most all-time.

Alabama now has 12 No. 1 finishes in the AP Poll. OU ranks third at seven — thus, the Sooners’ seven national championships.

This is the second year in a row that OU finished below it’s preseason ranking. In Lincoln Riley’s first two years, the Sooners finished better than their preseason rank.

Lincoln Riley - B12 trophy
Football

Oklahoma at No. 6 in AP Poll (plus, context)

Charleston Rambo - run
Football

Oklahoma WR Charleston Rambo lands at Miami

Spencer Rattler
Football

Oklahoma favored in way-too-early Top 25s

Austin Reaves - KU
Basketball

Another Oklahoma win over TCU? Not so fast

Perrion Winfrey - TX - hat
Football

Oklahoma 2020 Report Card: Interior Defensive line

Lincoln Riley laugh-square
Football

Report: Philadelphia targeting Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley

Pledger - TCU
Football

Former Oklahoma running back finds new home

Jeff Badet - Washington
Football

Former Oklahoma WR Jeff Badet re-signs with Washington Football Team