Oklahoma at No. 6 in AP Poll (plus, context)

The Sooners still have the most top-five finishes of any college football program

Oklahoma finished the 2020 season ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Sooners began the year ranked No. 5 in the preseason, but never got back to that level after two early losses.

Still, OU won its last eight consecutive games, took home its sixth straight Big 12 Conference title and capped this year with an impressive 55-20 victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Eric Bailey, OU beat writer at the Tulsa World, revealed plenty of relevant OU poll data late Monday night on Twitter after Alabama’s victory over Ohio State in the national championship game.

First up, the Sooners’ 60th appearance in the final AP Poll is tied for the second-most ever behind Michigan.

Despite not finishing this season in the top five, OU still has the most top-five appearances in the final poll.

The Sooners’ top-10 finish was their 44th, which ranks one behind Alabama for the most all-time.

Alabama now has 12 No. 1 finishes in the AP Poll. OU ranks third at seven — thus, the Sooners’ seven national championships.

This is the second year in a row that OU finished below it’s preseason ranking. In Lincoln Riley’s first two years, the Sooners finished better than their preseason rank.