Oklahoma Athletics Sets New Fundraising Record

Oklahoma Athletics Department continues to set records.

OU smashed its previous donation record, raising an impressive $109 million during the 2021-22 fiscal year (FY2) that ended on June 30, the Athletics Department announced.

The previous OU Athletics record was $58 million, which was raised in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

This past year alone, Oklahoma received three gifts of more than $10 million, and seven donations of $1 million or more.

The Sooner Club also set an all-time high as 14,000 members helped surpass Oklahoma’s fundraising record.

With no state appropriations or student fees, private contributions to the Sooner Club serve as the basis for funding the OU Athletics Department, helping fund approximately one-third of the department’s annual operating budget.

The $109 million raised by the Athletics Department helped set an overall fundraising record by the University as well, as Oklahoma raised $317 million.

“Providing world-class resources for our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority, and we simply cannot pursue and accomplish this standard of excellence without support from our stakeholders, donors and fans,” OU Vice President and Athletics Director Castiglione said in a press release. “OU Athletics and our generous and passionate stakeholders have worked year after year in lockstep to endow scholarships, increase services and resources for student-athletes, as well as help fund state-of-the-art facilities.

“We’re grateful to receive this record-setting support. This inspires us even more in our ongoing pursuit that only continues to evolve in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.”

Notable donations over the past year to various facility projects include:

$25.2 million towards the Women of Championship Excellence Fund and facility projects for female student-athletes

Nearly $25 million for football and special initiatives

$19.2 million for Love’s Field

$10.6 million for the Inspiring Champions Fund

$3.2 million for L. Dale Mitchell Park and Baseball Performance Center

$1.4 million for the Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion at the Headington Family Tennis Center

$1.25 million for McCasland Field House

$1 million for G.R.I.T. (Growing Resilient, Innovative Thinkers)

$900,000 for the Viersen Gymnastics Center

The Sooners closed an impressive 2021-22 campaign on the field with a phenomenal fundraising effort.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.