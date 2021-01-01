Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on comments from Florida's Dan Mullen: 'To each his own'

After Florida's coach laments not having all his players in the Cotton Bowl, Oklahoma's coach said that was easy to say after the fact, then refrained from saying more

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley saw what Florida coach Dan Mullen said after the Sooners’ 55-20 wipeout of Mullen’s Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl.

“To each his own,” Riley said.

Among other things, Mullen said the Gators’ scout team wanted to play, so he let them, and that’s why the score got so out of hand.

Riley and Mullen Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Florida was missing four starters on offense and four on defense who either opted out, transferred or tested positive for COVID-19 between the SEC title game and the Cotton Bowl.

Mullen mentioned the Florida scout team repeatedly in his postgame press conference, and reiterated his SEC title game postgame comments.

“The last game this 2020 team played was 11 days ago,” Mullen said. “ … We didn’t have to play.”

Riley measured his comments during a 40-minute Zoom call Friday to wrap up the Sooners season — to a point.

“I think that’s pretty easy to say after the fact and after what happened,” Riley said.

“I do have feelings on it, but I just don’t know what I have to gain, really, with sharing those, honestly. I don’t think I have a whole lot to gain.

“We’re going to try to appreciate the opportunities that we have here, the opportunities that we have to play. We’ve been in situations this year and in years past where we didn’t have all of our bullets either. Everybody has to make a decision on how they are going to handle that within their programs.”