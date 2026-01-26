Oklahoma Coaches Visit Commits, Targets From the 2027 Recruiting Class

The frigid temperatures in and around Norman haven’t slowed down Oklahoma’s offseason efforts.

The Sooners’ coaches were busy on the recruiting trail this week, visiting several prospects and commits while also offering a couple of new targets.

Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:

OU coaches link up with key prospects

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and his assistants made time for both committed and uncommitted players this week.

Venables and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones flew west to visit Los Angeles-based wide receiver Quentin Hale.

Appreciate you coach@CoachVenables and @CoachEmmett for stopping by to see me much love,Boomer Sooner pic.twitter.com/O7iikCXWuL — Quentin Hale 4⭐️ (@QuentinHalee15) January 23, 2026

Hale is a consensus top-60 player in the Class of 2027. He is listed at 6-3 and 175 pounds and has also received offers from LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama and Georgia.

Hale took an unofficial visit to Norman on Sept. 20, when the Sooners defeated Auburn 23-17.

While in Southern California, Venables and defensive analyst Xavier Brewer visited cornerback JuJu Johnson.

Johnson is a consensus 4-star recruit, ranked No. 47 overall by 247Sports’ composite rankings. Other contenders for Johnson include Michigan, Oregon and Alabama.

Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates met up with Elija Harmon, who committed to Oklahoma on Dec. 7.

Harmon, from Inglewood, CA, is a consensus 4-star defensive lineman. He is listed at 6-3 and 280 pounds.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle went south to Alabama, where he met up with 2027 quarterback Jamison Roberts.

Roberts, from Saraland, AL, is a consensus 3-star prospect and one of four quarterbacks that OU has offered from the Class of 2027. He is the No. 370 player in 247Sports’ composite rankings and has received offers from Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Northwestern and Syracuse, in addition to Oklahoma.

Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis went to Arkansas and visited with Bryant, AR, native Samuel Nelson.

Nelson is an unranked prospect, per 247Sports, though he has received offers from OU, Florida State and Central Arkansas. He is the younger brother of Matthew Nelson, a defensive end that OU signed as part of its 2026 class.

Chavis and Venables also went to Utah to see edge rusher Krew Jones, who pledged with the Sooners in November.

Jones, from Utah, is a consensus 4-star prospect. He is ranked the No. 148 overall player in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports.

Rivals also reported that Jones will be switching schools for his senior season, moving from Ridgeline High School to Orem High School.

NEWS: Oklahoma 4-star EDGE commit Krew Jones has transferred from Ridgeline (UT) to Orem (UT).



Read: https://t.co/YTKJDwEkn8 pic.twitter.com/c0akF3dXNx — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) January 25, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the Sooners’ staff also went down to Texas.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray stopped by to see 4-star running back Lathan Whistenton.

Thank you for coming by and checking on me @DeMarcoMurray @OU_Football. pic.twitter.com/BjlxsvldzN — 4⭐️ Lathan Whisenton (@LathanWhisento) January 23, 2026

Whistenton is listed at 5-11 and 194 pounds, and he is ranked as the No. 295 prospect in the 2027 class by 247Sports. The running back has caught the attention of most of Texas’ major programs, including Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Baylor, and he has also received offers from Auburn, Michigan and Ole Miss.

Sooners offer handful of ‘28 prospects

In addition to OU’s efforts to further build morale with the Class of 2027, the Sooners offered several players from the Class of 2028.

Edge rusher Kameron McGee announced an offer from OU on Thursday.

From Chicago, McGee is a consensus 4-star recruit and the No. 6 overall player in the 2028 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. McGee is listed at 6-3 and 235 pounds.

Other schools that have offered McGee include Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Kansas State, Nebraska and USC.

Athlete Keaton Fields also received an offer from the Sooners.

A native of Chandler, AZ, Fields is a 3-star recruit, per all major recruiting services. As a sophomore in 2025, Fields registered 46 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, five pass breakups and four interceptions while playing cornerback.

Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Nebraska and Michigan are among the other schools that have also pursued Fields.

Ca’Ron Williams, another cornerback, also received an OU offer this week.

Williams is a consensus 3-star recruit, who hails from Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. The cornerback is listed at 5-11 and 175 pounds.

Williams has also received offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal and Arizona.

Defensive lineman Logan Lokey announced an offer from Oklahoma, too.

Lokey is listed at 6-3 and 245 pounds. His father, Derek, played defensive line for Texas from 2004 to 2007.

Though unranked by 247Sports, Lokey has earned offers from Baylor, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Arizona, in addition to the Sooners.