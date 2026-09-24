Oklahoma DB Reggie Powers III’s ‘Next-Play Mentality’ Allowing Him to Thrive

NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III immediately redeemed himself in the third quarter of the Sooners’ 14-6 win over New Mexico in Week 3.

On a fourth-and-short near midfield, Powers stopped New Mexico running back Kiefer Sibley in his tracks and grabbed onto his jersey. But as the Lobos' tailback turned the corner, the piece of his jersey stretched as Powers lost control, allowing UNM to move the chains.

It would have been easy for Powers to dwell on that play, as it kept New Mexico’s drive alive temporarily. But instead, Powers responded in the best way possible — he sacked Lobos quarterback Luke Moga on the next play for a loss of 13 yards, and they punted just three plays later.

Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III sacks New Mexico's Luke Moga. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

“Something all our coaches say is next-play mentality, so I knew I missed a big play, but I knew if I just went hard the next play, anything could happen,” Powers said. “Obviously I was mad, but tried not to let it ruin the next play as well.”

Powers’ “next-play mentality” has shown in each of the Sooners’ first three games of 2026.

The junior defensive back ranks second on OU’s roster in total tackles (16), solo tackles (11), tackles for loss (four) and sacks (two).

Powers’ hot start to 2026 follows his sophomore campaign in which he became a regular contributor. He finished his second college football season with 31 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup while backing up Kendal Daniels — who now plays for the Atlanta Falcons — at the cheetah position. (The cheetah spot is a hybrid role that combines the duties of a defensive back and linebacker within OU coach Brent Venables’ defense).

Through three games, it’s evident that Powers has adjusted quickly to his new starting role.

“I would just say all season preparation, just taking every day, trying to get better, trying to get the others around me better as well, which is also helping me play faster on the field,” Powers said. “So just my preparation during the week, just making every day count.”

Powers’ most notable performance of 2026 came in the Sooners’ 17-10 loss to Michigan on Sept. 12.

He finished that game with four solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Powers’ 73.1 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade ranked fourth among OU defenders in that game and was his best of the season.

“He's a guy that plays very consistently,” Venables said after the Michigan game. “He puts a lot of time in from a preparation standpoint. He practices the way he plays.”

Oklahoma’s defense was arguably the best in the SEC last year, and the Sooners have picked up where they left off. OU leads the SEC in scoring defense (7.7 points allowed per game) and passing defense (104.3 yards allowed per game) after three weeks.

But the unit hasn't been perfect.

Against Michigan, the Sooners allowed dual-threat quarterback Bryce Underwood to rush for 87 yards and a touchdown. In the New Mexico game, quarterback Toa Fa’avae had multiple rushes of more than 15 yards in the fourth quarter, giving the Lobos one last-ditch chance to tie the game. According to PFF, the Sooners have missed 44 tackles in their first three games.

It’s unreasonable to expect perfection out of OU’s defense. But considering how much the offense has struggled so far, Powers is well aware that he and his defensive teammates must play at an even higher level than they have thus far — especially when they face No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

“They have playmakers who can make 50-yard plus plays if just one guy's not in the right spot,” Powers said. “So just making sure we're all doing our job and not trying to make anyone else's play. Emotions may be high, but we know if we all just do our job and just play as a team, play together, we can shut anybody down.

“We still want to play to our standard, go hard every play, do what we're supposed to do and just shut down everybody we go against.”

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