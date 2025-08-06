Oklahoma DB Reggie Powers Using Lessons from 2024 to Become More Versatile
NORMAN — Reggie Powers III would like to remember as much as he can from a season that Oklahoma fans would like to forget.
Powers, a safety, was a true freshman in 2024. He appeared in 12 games for the Sooners, playing reserve roles on defense and special teams.
The Sooners finished 6-7, marking the second losing season in head coach Brent Venables’ tenure at OU.
Powers believes those seven losses have turned into lessons for him and his teammates.
“There's always improvement to get better,” Powers said. “Wasn't the season we wanted, but I know coming back we're all hungry. We're all ready to get better.”
A native of Centerville, OH, Powers was highly recruited out of high school. He was a consensus 4-star prospect and chose the Sooners over Big Ten programs like Ohio State, Michigan State and UCLA.
Powers finished his first year of college football with four tackles, three of which came during SEC play. The only game he did not appear in was against Tulane in Week 3.
Though mostly appearing in losing situations, Powers learned much from his first season at OU. The cornerback believes he’ll be better adjusted after his first year and a rigorous offseason.
“Definitely feel like, mentally, I'm becoming a faster player,” Powers said. “Getting reps every day at practice, I'm getting better every day.”
Defensive back Kendel Dolby will be a redshirt senior in 2025. He said Powers has taken the offseason seriously and worked to make improvements from his 12 appearances in 2024.
“He's been good,” Dolby said. “He's one of those guys, he's buying into the details, he's doing his best to get up there every day and learn more film. And he's taking the coaching that's given to him. He's soaking everything in, and that's big time. I feel like he's gonna be really good.”
Powers likely won’t start to begin the 2025 season. Safeties Robert Spears-Jennings and Peyton Bowen have proven to be reliable starting safeties at OU.
But Powers doesn’t want to be limited to just one spot.
While Powers’ natural spot is at safety, he occasionally played linebacker in high school. He has played reps at both positions, as well as at cheetah, during the 2025 offseason. (Cheetah is a hybrid between linebacker and defensive back).
“It's not too different for me,” Powers said. “I like learning two positions. It helps me play faster. Doing that is gonna make me be a better overall player."
Powers is one of several players on Oklahoma’s defense that can float between positions.
Kendal Daniels, an Oklahoma State transfer who came to OU after the 2024 season, will likely see reps at cheetah, as he played both linebacker and safety for the Cowboys. Linebacker Sammy Omosigho spent most of his time at cheetah in 2024 but is currently competing for playing time at linebacker.
Playing alongside fellow versatile players has allowed Powers to embrace his own versatility.
"We learn from each other,” Powers said. “We all make mistakes, so we definitely learn from each other so we can all get better on that certain thing, whatever it may be.”
Having the ability to play multiple positions isn’t easy — if a player truly takes it seriously.
If Powers can contribute in multiple ways on the defense, he wants to. And he also knows that half measures won’t get him anywhere if he hopes play at a high level.
“I'm blessed to be in that opportunity,” Powers said. “Obviously I've gotta do extra things off the practice field to study and know my stuff, especially at the college level. There's more to it. There's checks and everything like that so when I have to go in there and play both positions, I feel comfortable doing it because I've prepared for it."