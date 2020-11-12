SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Alex Grinch's defense "found a personality" in resilient win over Texas, and it's apparent

Parker Thune

Years from now, when pundits and Sooner fans alike reminisce on the mayhem of 2020, Oklahoma's four-overtime victory over Texas in the Red River Showdown will no doubt be remembered as the turning point in a tumultuous season for Lincoln Riley's team.

Spencer Rattler emerged from that slugfest a different man. Drake Stoops indelibly wrote his name in the annals of Sooner lore. And the much-maligned Oklahoma defense came out of the fire with a renewed energy.

One month after the wildest game in the history of the fabled OU-Texas rivalry, is it fair to say that the Sooners' epic triumph at the Cotton Bowl catalyzed a revival for Alex Grinch's defense?

"Most definitely, yes," said linebacker David Ugwoegbu. "From everything, as you can see how well our defense has been playing in games and just practicing ever since that game. We approach practice with a whole different mindset. We’ve got guys flying around from the start to the finish. It’s not ever really up and down; it’s just a great vibe now at practice. The defense has really found a personality, and I like that."

The statistics speak for themselves, as the Oklahoma pass rush has notched 20 sacks across their past four games. That's a far cry from the two sacks that they accumulated over the first two games of conference play. Meanwhile, the secondary has recorded multiple interceptions in three of those past four contests. Prior to the Texas game, Delarrin Turner-Yell's pick in the season opener against Missouri State was the only interception the unit had recorded.

Oh, and since Texas put up 45 points in that shootout for the ages, the Sooners have allowed a total of 51 across three outings.

As Rattler noted after the Sooners' 33-14 win over TCU, not many squads will win football games with that kind of scoring output against a Lincoln Riley team.

"I think after the Texas game, we just realized that we can finish a game," said defensive back Woodi Washington, who grabbed his first career interception in the win over the Longhorns. "Because the games before that, Iowa State and Kansas State, we didn't really finish in the fourth quarter. And I think the Texas game, once we finished the game in overtime, I think it just pushed us to work hard in the fourth quarter... I would just say it helped us be more prepared toward the end of the game."

It's perhaps still a bit early to say that the Sooners' late-game woes are history, but that ugly leviathan certainly hasn't reared its head since that fateful afternoon in Dallas. Now, as the Sooners get an extra week to prepare for Oklahoma State, Ugwoegbu is confident in the chemistry the unit has developed.

"Just all the adversity we faced and how we responded to it, it just proved to us that in the face of adversity all we gotta do is rise up and stick together as a team and we’ll be able to make it through it."

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kruger on signing top in-state recruit Bijan Cortes: "Bijan checks all [the] boxes"

Oklahoma Sooners sign highly regarded Kingfisher guard, also add Waxahachie product C.J. Noland on national signing day

Kemper Ball

Lincoln Riley: Freshmen defenders have earned their playing time and can 'help this team win football games'

More and more are playing, and they're getting into games quicker than ever

John. E. Hoover

Baker Mayfield back at practice after brief COVID quarantine

Cleveland Browns activate former Oklahoma QB after two days in isolation

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Log: Highlights from Riley's press conference

The story of sacks ... Bonitto's lineage ... Bad hands team

John. E. Hoover

Sooners will add two skilled guards on National Signing Day

Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland will join Lon Kruger's 2021-22 class today

Kemper Ball

As COVID rocks college football, Sooners navigate the dangers of another open date

LSU-Alabama is off; other games disrupted as Oklahoma, with Bedlam up next, tries to hold off any cancellations or postponements

John. E. Hoover

Jadon Haselwood eager to make plays in loaded Oklahoma offense: "Iron sharpens iron"

Oklahoma Sooners sophomore wide receiver says he gets "emotional" when reminiscing on rehab from offseason injury, but is fully healthy as team hits the season's closing stretch

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley: As Sooners head toward the finish line, it's hard 'to think of an area we haven't made a lot of progress'

Oklahoma Sooners playing better, but is it enough to make one last championship push?

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley: Spencer Rattler threw a bad INT, but it was 'just bad football all the way around'

Rattler's growth since the Texas game continues, but he'll need continued support from his teammates as the Sooners prepare to host Oklahoma State in two weeks

John. E. Hoover

by

Pzzldpnthr

Caleb Williams on his visit to Owen Field: "The fans were really cool"

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit and No. 1 prospect in 2021 class attended Oklahoma's game vs. Kansas on Saturday

Parker Thune

by

Starchy35