Oklahoma DL Brynden Walker Announces Retirement From Football

Walker played in 17 games across the previous two seasons totaling up eight career tackles.

An Oklahoma career has been cut short.

Sooners junior defensive lineman Brynden Walker made a big life announcement on Saturday, revealing that he has elected to retire from the game of football, citing back issues that have plagued him over his career as the cause for the decision.

“I give all my praises to the most high for giving me the blessing to be in this situation,” Walker wrote on Twitter. “For the last two years, I’ve poured my entire heart and soul into being the best student in the classroom and the best player on the field to the best of my abilities. I want to thank the University of Oklahoma for giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of playing college football, but more importantly, providing me with an amazing education. For the last 16 years of my life, I’ve worked hard to be in the position I’m in today, but with a heavy heart I’ve decided that it’s best for me and my long-term health to walk away from the sport I love so much.

“To whom it concerns, I’ve battled with issues in my back that have caused me to miss a considerable amount of time over the past two years. My time as an Oklahoma Sooner has been filled with nothing but amazing memories and I’ve been blessed to have cultivated relationships that’ll last me a lifetime. This is by far the hardest decision. I’ve had to make in my life thus far, but I’m retiring with no regrets.”

A local product as a 3-star recruit out of Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, Walker appeared in 17 games over his first two seasons in Norman totaling up eight career tackles. Last season, he was selected first team academic All-Big 12.

Brynden Walker, Alamo Bowl Practice

Brynden Walker

In his announcement, Walker also revealed that he will be staying with the team joining the coaching staff as a defensive assistant.

“I want to thank Coach (Brent) Venables and Coach Chavo (Miguel Chavis) for bringing me on staff to help bring another national championship to Oklahoma as a defensive assistant,” Walker wrote.

The Sooners open the 2022 season in precisely two weeks against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. 

