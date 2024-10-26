Oklahoma Duo Ruled Out of Ole Miss Tilt
Oklahoma will have to wait at least another week for the return of wide receiver Deion Burks.
OU’s leading receiver was ruled out of Saturday’s contest against No. 18 Mississippi officially on Friday’s SEC Availability Report.
He was listed as questionable on Wednesday before being downgrade to doubtful yesterday and ultimately out on Friday.
Burks started the week as “day-to-day” per OU coach Brent Venables, but he suffered a setback at practice on Tuesday, Sooners on SI learned.
Despite having not appeared since Week 4, Burks still leads the Sooners with 21 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Burks isn’t the only piece of the offense that will be missing in Oxford.
Running back Gavin Sawchuk was also ruled out of the game on Friday.
Sawchuk didn’t play a snap against South Carolina after straining his quad before the game with against the Gamecocks, Venables said on Tuesday.
Otherwise, OU’s injury situation is as expected.
Receivers Andrel Anthony, Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson are all out, as are defensive backs Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby and offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett.
Ole Miss’ leading receiver Tre Harris is still an injury doubt for the game.
He was listed as questionable, as he has all week, and will likely be a game-time decision for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.