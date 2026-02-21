Runs, Runs and More Runs As No. 15 Oklahoma Wins Their First Series of 2026

Two down, 15 more to go for this 17-game home stand for Oklahoma.

The No. 15-ranked Sooners, much like yesterday's destruction of Coppin State, demolished the Eagles 24-0 on just 11 hits in seven innings on Saturday at Kimrey Family Stadium.

OU (6-0) experienced a slight hangover from their 22-1 demolition of the Eagles (0-3) on Friday, but the bats woke up quickly Saturday when Drew Dickerson homered for the second consecutive day to put the Sooners up 2-0 in the second inning. From there, it was all Crimson and Cream.

Oklahoma exploded in the third inning, scoring five runs all with two outs to go. OU also scored five runs in the fifth.

That performance was outdone by their fourth inning explosion, scoring 10 runs thanks to a Myles Davis grand slam — the Sooners' second of the year (Brenden Brock hit the first grand slam this season). Davis finished the game with six RBIs in two at-bats.

A wild pitch late in the bottom of the first inning by pitcher Nicco Holland allowed Camden Johnson ti jog home safely for OU's first run. Holland also was called for a balk with bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning that earned Connor Larkin a run — the second consecutive game a balk led to an OU score.

Immediately after Larkin's score, Johnson singled up the middle for an RBI double, driving Jason Walk and Kyle Branch home to take a 7-0 lead. Holland's day was done for Coppin State.

UNLV transfer LJ Mercurius got his second start following his dominant performance over Oklahoma State in Arlington on Feb. 14. Mercurius (2-0) started off with four consecutive strikeouts before surrendering his first hit in the third inning. The right-hander finished with seven strikeouts in five innings, surrendering only one hit (78 total pitches).

Mercurius' season ERA is now at 0.87.

Coppin State continued hosting a walkabout for the Sooners, surrendering 17 walks throughout the contest — the Eagles allowed 14 walks Friday, falling two short of Oklahoma's walks record, when Colorado walked 19 Sooner hitters in a single game in 1950.

Jason Walk, hitting only .182 on the season, cracked a ball into deep center field in the bottom of the fourth with two on that one-hopped to the fence. Dickerson and Larkin scored to advance the Sooner lead at 11-0 while Walk turned the double into a triple thanks to his speed and a poor throw by Coppin State — a Brock double sent home Walk and Cayden Brumbaugh (pinch hitting for Johnson).

J Walk off to the races 💨



B4 | OU 11, CSU 0 // 📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/C6Iie1S69W — Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 21, 2026

Relief left hander Trent Collier made his Sooner debut, coming in for Mercurius in the sixth inning. Fellow lefty-reliever Nate Smithburg also made his Oklahoma debut in the seventh inning to preserve the shutout.

This was the first time in 21 years that the Sooners have scored 20 or more runs in back-to-back games (it last happened in 2005 in a pair of wins over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff). Oklahoma has now scored double-digit runs in its first six games of the season for the first time since 1998 — that year's team did not reach seven consecutive double-digit runs.

Oklahoma will conclude its series with the Eagles Sunday at 11 a.m. at Kimrey Family Stadium.

Following the conclusion of Oklahoma's series with Coppin State, OU will host Big 12 foe Arizona State for a midweek two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday before a weekend series against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, beginning Friday at 4 p.m.