Oklahoma Earns First Quarterback Commitment of 2027 Recruiting Cycle

The Sooners already have a stellar 2027 recruiting class, and now they have added a quarterback to the mix.

Dual-threat quarterback Jamison Roberts committed with the Sooners on Saturday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jamison Roberts has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 200 QB from Mobile, AL chose the Sooners over Georgia, Auburn, and Florida



“From The Land to The Palace, Sooner Nation I’m home! 🏠🐴 Jeremiah 29:11”https://t.co/DX5R21yLZI pic.twitter.com/8Gw7GJcWMO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 7, 2026

Roberts is a 4-star recruit and the No. 250 prospect in the Class of 2027, per Rivals. He is ranked as a 3-star quarterback by 247Sports.

The Saraland, AL, native was one of many OU prospects in Norman this weekend for the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” recruiting event.

During his junior year at Saraland High School, Roberts completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,370 yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 641 yards and 21 touchdowns.

His outstanding 2025 campaign followed his sophomore season in which he served as the backup to then-Texas commit KJ Lacey, who is now a backup for the Longhorns.

The Sooners got involved in Roberts’ recruitment during the fall, as they hosted Roberts for their 17-6 win against Missouri on Nov. 22. One day later, OU’s staff extended an offer to the Class of 2027 quarterback.

Since then, the Sooners have continued to build a relationship with Roberts. And despite other offers from Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Baylor and several other major programs, Roberts opted to make his commitment official on Saturday.

With Roberts’ commitment, OU’s quarterback room appears to be solidified for years to come.

John Mateer, who played his first season as a Sooner in 2025, will be back as OU’s starting quarterback in 2026. Bowe Bentley, a blue-chip signal caller from Celina, TX, from the Class of 2026, will likely be his backup with Whitt Newbauer and Jett Niu further down the depth chart.

Oklahoma’s 2027 class now has 15 commits and is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports. Of OU’s 15 pledges, nine of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better by Rivals.

The Sooners now have the chance to further build on their recent recruiting momentum. Other notable targets in town this weekend include safety Jaylen Scott of Mobile, AL, tight end Seneca Driver of Danville, KY and defensive back JuJu Johnson of Long Beach, CA.

OU is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season.

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.