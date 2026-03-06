How Alabama-Based Quarterback Would Further Strengthen Oklahoma’s 2027 Class

While Oklahoma isn’t alone in pursuing Jamison Roberts, the Sooners seem to have the edge.

Rivals recruiting reporter Steve Wiltfong reported that OU is still the frontrunner for Roberts — a 3-star quarterback from the Class of 2027 — on Wednesday.

Oklahoma remains the front-runner for 4-star QB Jamison Roberts, he tells @SWiltfong_⭕️



“I still think Oklahoma is number one.”



It would be hard to ask for a better start to the 2027 recruiting cycle than the one that the Sooners are off to.

Oklahoma has earned commitments from 14 prospects with nearly nine months until Early National Signing Day. Per 247Sports, OU has the No. 1 recruiting class nationally, and eight of its 14 pledges are graded as 4-star recruits or better.

That said, the Sooners still haven’t landed a quarterback — and Roberts has the numbers to back up why he’d be a good fit in Norman.

As a junior at Saraland High School (Saraland, AL), Roberts threw for 3,370 yards, 37 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes. Roberts also rushed for 641 yards and 21 touchdowns. He led Saraland to a 13-1 record and a trip to the Alabama 6A state title game in 2025.

Roberts is ranked as a 3-star and the No. 29 quarterback in the 2027 class by 247Sports, but judging from how many top-tier programs have offered him, it’s evident that scouts view him as a future star.

The quarterback has received offers from Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina, Arkansas and Kentucky in addition to Oklahoma.

Roberts is one of many key prospects who will be in Norman for the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” recruiting weekend.

Oklahoma should be set at quarterback for the next few seasons.

John Mateer has one year of eligibility remaining, and he’ll be OU’s starter in 2026. True freshman Bowe Bentley will presumably serve as Mateer’s backup this year with Jett Niu and Whitt Newbauer further down the depth chart.

Adding Roberts to the quarterback mix would further solidify the future of the position group. Oklahoma has long benefitted from quarterbacks who can both pass and run with efficiency — like Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Dillon Gabriel — and it’s clear that Roberts can do both of those things.

OU is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will begin their 2025 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.