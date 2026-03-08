Oklahoma Earns Pledge from Blue-Chip Class of 2027 Defensive Back

The Sooners have done plenty to ensure that their defense is “hard to kill” for years to come.

And on Saturday, OU made another move to fortify the unit, as Class of 2027 safety Jaylen Scott of Mobile, AL, committed to the Sooners, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jaylen Scott has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 175 S from Mobile, AL chose the Sooners over Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia



“This for you grandma”https://t.co/3KooGkYd7R pic.twitter.com/FMwc0d4UYD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 8, 2026

Scott is a consensus 4-star and top-100 recruit in the 2027 recruiting cycle. According to 247Sports, Scott is the No. 119 overall prospect and the No. 11 safety in the class.

Listed at 6-foot and 165 pounds, Scott had an exceptional 2025 season at Williamson High School. He finished his junior year with 104 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, five interceptions, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Scott is one of many top-tier targets who visited Norman this weekend for the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” junior day event. Others in attendance include OU hopefuls like quarterback Jamison Roberts, defensive back JuJu Johnson and tight end Seneca Driver, while the Sooners also hosted several of their Class of 2027 pledges.

Scott’s recruitment has seen plenty of twists and turns.

The safety committed to Florida State in January 2025, just weeks after receiving an offer from the Seminoles. In June 2025, Scott flipped his commitment from Florida State to Auburn.

Even so, OU and several other major programs continued to recruit the defensive back prospect.

Oklahoma offered Scott on Aug. 3, 2025, and after that, he received offers from Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida and Colorado. In January, Chad Simmons of Rivals revealed that Scott had narrowed down his list of schools to five, with OU making the cut.

And on Saturday, the Sooners’ persistence paid off with his verbal commitment.

OU’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally, per 247Sports. Of the Sooners’ 17 pledges, nine of them are ranked as 4-star prospects or better by the recruiting outlet.

Scott is one of eight defensive commits that the Sooners have landed from the 2027 cycle, along with linebackers Cooper Witten and Taven Epps, defensive backs Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis, edge rusher Krew Jones and defensive linemen Deven Robertson and Elija Harmon.

OU is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.