How Oklahoma Can Build on Recent Recruiting Momentum

The Sooners added a major piece to their 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Cooper Witten, a 4-star linebacker and the son of OU tight ends coach Jason Witten, committed to Oklahoma over offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas. Witten is OU’s 14th commitment in the recruiting cycle, bolstering the Sooners’ already-top-ranked class.

It appears that the Sooners aren’t slowing down anytime soon, either.

Steve Wiltfong, the vice president at Rivals and On3, and Greg Smith, a recruiting reporter for the site, both predict that the Sooners will land 2027 offensive lineman Tyson Ross. Wiltfong also expects OU to earn a commitment from safety Jaylen Scott.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 RPM Prediction



⭐⭐⭐ 2027 IOL Tyson Ross

📏 6'3.5" / 285

🏫 Andover HS (Andover, KS)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong

🎤⬇️ Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal



Profile: https://t.co/fjFm6z3Q2f#OUDNA27 pic.twitter.com/BwDMDosyZU — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 3, 2026

New #Sooners On3 🏈 RPM Prediction



⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2027 S Jaylen Scott

📏 6'0" / 160

🏫 Williamson HS (Mobile, AL)

🎚️ 60

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong

🎤⬇️ Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal



Profile: https://t.co/5IJEtGF92p#OUDNA27 pic.twitter.com/Oy2pv9AnaY — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 3, 2026

Now, recruiting is strange, and crystal ball predictions go sideways often. But the projections still mean that things are trending in the right direction for OU.

Here is what those two prospects would add to Oklahoma’s class:

Tyson Ross

Ross is listed at 6-4 and 285 pounds, and he hails from Andover, KS. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the No. 640 overall prospect and the No. 38 offensive tackle in the Class of 2027.

So far, Ross has announced official visits to Oklahoma and Kansas State. He will be in Norman from June 12-14.

OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has already worked his magic with this recruiting class.

Commits Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny are ranked the No. 2 and No. 4 offensive tackles in the 2027 class, respectively, according to Rivals’ newest rankings. The Sooners have also gotten a pledge from consensus 3-star offensive tackle Luke Wilson, who plays at prestigious Texas high school football program Southlake Carroll.

If Ross were to join those three, Oklahoma’s tackle room would be solidified for the foreseeable future.

Former 5-star tackle Michael Fasusi just wrapped up his first college football season and has three years of eligibility left. OU didn’t sign a tackle in its 2026 recruiting class, but if the Sooners could sign four in 2027, it would more than make up for that.

Jaylen Scott

Scott is graded as a 4-star and top-200 prospect by all major recruiting services. The safety stands 6-foot and weighs 165 pounds.

As a junior at Williamson High School in Mobile, AL, Scott registered 104 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, five interceptions, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Scott will be in Norman on March 7 for the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” weekend. Other major programs who have offered him include Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Auburn.

Oklahoma has already earned pledges from two cornerbacks in the 2027 class — Mikyal Davis and Mikhail McCreary — but the Sooners have yet to land a safety. Adding Scott to the class would set OU’s pass defense up well for the future, as he is a proven producer being sought by some of college football’s other major programs.

In the 2026 class, Oklahoma signed three safeties: Jacob Curry, Markel Ford and Niko Jandreau. The Sooners don’t need to land too many safeties in 2027 because of that, but if Scott were to commit and eventually sign, OU’s secondary would be in a good spot in the years ahead.