Oklahoma Edge R Mason Thomas Named Nagurski Trophy Defensive Player of the Week

The Sooners rusher was responsible for three sacks, a fumble and its recovery on Saturday.

Bryce McKinnis

Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) chases Tulane Green Wave quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oklahoma junior defensive end R Mason Thomas was named the Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3, it was announced Tuesday morning.

Thomas produced three sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery, all in the fourth quarter, in the Sooners’ 34-19 win over Tulane on Saturday.

"R Mason Thomas was just fantastic there in the second half certainly late," coach Brent Venables said on Saturay night. "He did a fantastic job."

"There’s big moments," said linebacker Danny Stutsman, "and R Mason makes those plays. That’s what wins you a game.”

“It was amazing to see R Mason man," said noseguard Da'Jon Terry. "He’s like a brother to me. He was locked in all week and he was saying, ‘I’m gonna have a great game.’ And it just came true. He’s been working his tail off, so it was amazing to see him do that.”

On the season, Thomas has seven tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 quarterback sacks. In his previous two seasons at OU, Thomas had 16 total tackles,, 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks.

In one fourth-quarter series, Thomas recorded a sack on first down, a pass breakup on third down and another sack on fourth down. The forced fumble and recovery were the first of his career. He entered the game with 2.5 career sacks and 4.5 TFLs.

Thomas, a product of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., became the first Sooner with three sacks in a game since Nik Bonitto in 2020. Only one player nationally has recorded more sacks in a game this season, and Thomas’ three sacks Saturday tied for an SEC high on the year.

Thomas' performance was key to OU holding a Tulane offense that racked up 491 yards the previous week against Kansas State to just 279 total yards Saturday (4.2 per play). The OU defense held Tulane to 116 yards and 3.7 yards per play in the second half, when it registered all seven of its tackles for loss and its three sacks (all by Thomas). 

No. 15/13 Oklahoma (3-0) plays its first-ever SEC contest on Saturday against No. 6/7 Tennessee (3-0) at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association's full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalists. The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from the finalists named in November. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football's Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The 30th Nagurski Trophy will be given to the nation's top defensive player on Dec. 9.

Bryce is a contributor for AllSooners and has been featured in several publications, including the Associated Press, the Tulsa World and the Norman Transcript. A Tishomingo native, Bryce’s sports writing career began at 17 years old when he filed his first story for the Daily Ardmoreite. As a student at the University of Central Oklahoma, he worked on several award-winning projects, including The Vista’s coverage of the 2021 UCO cheer hazing scandal. After graduating in 2021, Bryce took his first job covering University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University sports for the Tulsa World before accepting a role as managing editor of VYPE Magazine in 2022. - UCO Mass Communications/Sports Feature (2019) - UCO Mass Communications/Investigative Reporting (2021) - UCO College of Liberal Arts/Academic presentation, presidential politics and ideology (2021) - OBEA/Multimedia reporting (2021) - Beat Writer, The Tulsa World (2021-2022) - Managing Editor, VYPE Magazine (2022-2023)

