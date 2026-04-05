Oklahoma Falls in Overtime in Crown Title Game vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma suffered plenty of heartbreakers throughout the season, and Sunday was a fitting end to the 2025-26 campaign.

The Sooners lost 89-82 to West Virginia in overtime in the College Basketball Crown championship game in Las Vegas on Sunday. The loss follows OU’s victories over Colorado and Baylor in the first two rounds of the postseason tournament.

OU finishes the year 21-16 overall with the loss, while WVU ends the season 21-14.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Oklahoma weathers early storm

The Sooners were in trouble, but not because they opened the game poorly. West Virginia came onto the court scalding.

The Mountaineers started the game 11-of-14 from the field and 8-of-10 on 3-pointers. Senior guard Honor Huff made his first five three-point attempts and helped WVU lead 23-11 with 12 minutes left in the first half.

At that point, OU simply hoped that the Mountaineers would eventually cool off — and they did.

Late in the first half, Oklahoma went on a 21-2 run to take a six-point lead. The Sooners forced West Virginia to miss 13 of 14 field-goal attempts during that stretch before eventually going to the locker room with a four-point advantage.

Huff went to halftime with a game-high 18 points, but only three of those came after his scorching start.

OU falters in overtime

Early in the second half, it looked like the Sooners would ride their momentum from the first half into a blowout.

But the Mountaineers never went away.

They steadily chipped away at the deficit they faced and eventually tied the game with 1:44 remaining. WVU took its first lead of the second half with 33 seconds left, but Tae Davis made a game-tying layup with 17 ticks on the clock to send the game into overtime.

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The Sooners scored the first six points of overtime — but they didn’t score again after their hot start. West Virginia ended the overtime period on a 13-0 run to earn its seven-point win.

Guard Nijel Pack led Oklahoma with 24 points on 9-of-18. He was one of three Sooners who finished Sunday’s game in double figures, along with Davis and Xzayvier Brown.

Huff led all scorers with 38 points. He made eight 3-pointers and went 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Season in review

Oklahoma’s 2025-26 season had plenty of highs and lows.

The Sooners lost nine games in a row from Jan. 7 to Feb. 7. That stretch proved costly for their NCAA Tournament hopes, as they eventually finished conference play 7-11.

OU, though, played exceptionally over the last two months of the season. The Sooners won eight of their final 10 games — their last four regular-season games, two games at the SEC Tournament and two at the Crown.

Four players — Pack, Davis, Mohamed Wague and Jadon Jones — made their final college basketball appearances against the Mountaineers.

Barring any entries into the transfer portal, key contributors like Brown, Dayton Forsythe, Derrion Reid, Kuol Atak and Kai Rogers will return in 2026-27.