Oklahoma-Florida State GameDay: X-Factor

Oklahoma could use something in its favor. Anything. But the weather’s going to be perfect, the fans are going to be 80 percent Seminoles, and the depth chart has been wracked by departures. What’s the team’s mindset in its first game without 15 transfer portal defectors? Are they just finishing out the string, so to speak? Or are they truly motivated to take on a rugged FSU squad in a largely meaningless bowl game. Other than a 24-year streak without a losing season, and this being Brent Venables' first bowl game (it was just one year ago that he took the visor from Bob Stoops in San Antonio), there’s nothing but pride on the line for Oklahoma. Do the Sooners have any? And will that be enough?

Ryan Chapman: Turnovers

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has done an excellent job taking care of the football all year long. He’s only thrown four interceptions in 2022, but the OU secondary may need to pick him off a few times to help keep the Sooners in the game. Already the inferior team on paper, Oklahoma will have to withstand a number of opt-outs in key positions to avoid its first losing season since 1998. Turning Florida State over could go a long way to flipping OU’s fortunes in Orlando, as the Sooners look to avoid a similar fate to the last time they took the field in Camping World Stadium against Clemson.

Josh Callaway: Belief

Does Oklahoma believe they can win this game? Because if they don't, at the risk of sounding very cliche, they've already lost. The Sooners have to come into this matchup truly believing they have a shot to spring the upset here. Being the underdog to this level doesn't happen to OU very often, so it's not a position most of these guys are used to being in. If they've been attacking practice with the right mindset and do the same on Thursday night, they could find themselves right in this game to the end and thus with a shot. If they are flat and hoping for a strong start to get the ball rolling, it could get away quickly. Oklahoma's mindset is so important in a spot like this. Because if their energy isn't where it needs to be from the jump, the Seminoles might put a beatdown on the Sooners similar to what Brent Venables' Clemson Tigers did the last time OU was in this game.

Ross Lovelace: First quarter

With Oklahoma’s depth situation, if the team gets down by a few scores early and the turnovers begin to pile up it could be a long night. Oklahoma’s first quarter has dictated multiple games this season, both for good and for bad. On the other hand, a strong start could go a long way for the Sooners and be a key to having success. Against Oklahoma State, OU coasted for three entire quarters because of its dominating start. Florida State’s offense is fast, and Jordan Travis is a veteran. Giving him extra possessions, especially in the first quarter, could be costly for the Sooners. If Oklahoma wants to stay in this game and have a chance to win late, the way the Sooners start the game is critical.