Oklahoma Freshman OL Deacon Schmitt’s ‘Position Flexibility’ Could Benefit Sooners

NORMAN — Deacon Schmitt’s versatility could allow him to see the field early into his career at Oklahoma.

Schmitt, an offensive lineman from Windsor, CO, signed with the Sooners in December. He played offensive tackle during high school, but Schmitt said he is open to play anywhere on the line to help his new team.

“I’m just going to do whatever they need me to,” Schmitt said.

Standing 6-5 and weighing 315 pounds, Schmitt was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2026, according to Rivals and ESPN. He chose the Sooners over offers from Alabama, Colorado, Tennessee and Nebraska.

Offering him on June 26, 2024, Oklahoma was one of the first schools to pursue Schmitt. Early in the recruiting process, Schmitt’s strength and quickness caught OU coach Brent Venables’ eye.

"He's athletic enough to play outside but also can help you inside,” Venables said on Early Signing Day in December. “Really important for us to be efficient from a roster standpoint to find guys that have great position flexibility when you can.”

Schmitt never left his spot at tackle during his time at Windsor High School. Sophomore Michael Fasusi and Arkansas transfer E’Marion Harris are likely to start at OU’s tackle spots in 2026, so Schmitt likely won’t get any playing time there during his first season in Norman.

But if the Sooners need him on the interior, Schmitt will be happy to oblige.

“I feel like I'm versatile enough to bump down and play guard,” Schmitt said. “Whatever they need me to do and whatever is the best for the team is what I'm going to do.”

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With Fasusi and Harris the favorites to win the starting tackle jobs, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Ryan Fodje and Heath Ozaeta will likely battle for the two spots at guard as OU’s most experienced players at the position.

Because of that, it’s possible — perhaps likely — that Schmitt’s snap count is very low in Year 1.

But Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy believes that Schmitt’s time will come.

“He’s an absolute bully,” Nagy said on Early Signing Day. “He’s going to be the benchmark moving forward of guys we want to add on this offensive line.”

Oklahoma’s offensive line will come into the 2026 season with a foundation already built.

Fasusi, Fodje and Pierre-Louis showed flashes of brilliance during their freshman seasons a year ago, while Ozaeta, Harris and center Jake Maikkula have years of experience under their belt.

And while those six players will be crucial to the unit’s success in 2026, depth pieces like Schmitt have helped elevate the line, according to defensive end Danny Okoye.

“We had a good class come in with (freshman offensive lineman) Noah (Best) and Deacon,” Okoye said. “We have a pretty talented group. I am just seeing an all-around overall betterment of the team.”