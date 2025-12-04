Oklahoma's Offensive Line Group Thin on Signing Day, but Duo Adds Versatility to Group

NORMAN — Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy didn’t express much in the way of regret Wednesday when breaking down the Sooners’ 2026 signing class.

Signing Day is a time of boundless optimism and unlimited potential, where every player signed is a future impact player and problems are quite often glossed over.

But there were a couple moments when he suggested things might not have gone completely according to plan.

One of those was on the offensive line, where the Sooners signed just two players.

“Another group that I wish we could have added a couple more numbers,” Nagy said, lumping in offensive line with defensive backs. “But the two we got I really like.”

The Sooners signed Noah Best (6-foot-4, 314 pounds) of Midlothian, Texas, and Deacon Schmitt (6-5, 315) from Windsor, Colorado.

Both Nagy and Brent Venables pointed out positional flexibility as key among the offensive line.

With roster limitations on the horizon, finding players with versatility in where they play will be even more important.

“Really important for us to be efficient from a roster standpoint,” Venables said. “Find guys that have great position flexibility when you can. Those two guys fit that bill.”

Best is an interior lineman with the capability of playing center and both guard spots, while Schmitt can play either tackle or guard.

Nagy was even more forceful when talking about finding players who could play multiple spots.

“We can’t have any one-position players moving forward,” Nagy said. “That gets you in a lot of trouble with your roster.”

The importance of that positional flexibility has been highlighted with this year’s offensive line, most notably in Saturday’s win over LSU.

With Jake Maikkula out due to an infection, Febechi Nwaiwu shifted from right guard to center while right tackle Ryan Fodje slid into Nwaiwu’s spot at guard while Derek Simmons returned to the starting lineup in Fodje’s spot.

Best has been a frequent visitor to Norman, taking advantage of his proximity to help the Sooners in recruiting.

He’s the No. 38 interior lineman in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Schmitt is a four-star prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite, the No. 19 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 2 player from Colorado in the class.

Nagy describes Schmitt as an “absolute bully.”

“He’s going to be the benchmark moving forward of guys we want to add to this offensive line,” Nagy said.

The Sooners lose Nwaiwu and Simmons from the line after the season, and though they have plenty of young talent there — primarily in Fodje and fellow freshman Michael Fasusi — they figure to be active in the transfer portal along the offensive line.

Last year, they added several pieces who wound up playing key roles, including Simmons from Western Carolina and Maikkula from Stanford.