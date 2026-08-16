Oklahoma Gaining Momentum With Blue-Chip 2028 Offensive Lineman

The 2026 high school football season has begun in some states, while other states will kick off over the next few weeks.

Offensive lineman Malakhi Dudley of Conyers, Ga., is headed into his junior year at Heritage High School, and his list of schools is down to eight.

Oklahoma is one of the teams still remaining in Dudley’s recruitment, along with Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia Tech.

Dudley is listed at 6-5 and 300 pounds. He is a consensus 4-star recruit, and he is the No. 168 overall player in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the Class of 2028.

Ahead of his sophomore year in 2025, Dudley was named a MaxPreps Preseason Sophomore All-American. Other major programs that offered Dudley — but didn’t make his top eight — include USC, Nebraska, Arizona State, Florida State and Auburn.

Dudley has yet to take an unofficial visit to Norman yet, but considering the Sooners are included in his top eight, it’s a safe bet that he could make an appearance for a gameday visit during the fall.

Sooners extend offer to local wideout

Kenyon Sweat of Cache, Okla., announced that he received an offer from the Sooners on Saturday.

Sweat, a member of the Class of 2028, stands 6-0 and weighs 173 pounds. He is a consensus 3-star prospect, and 247Sports’ composite rankings have him as the No. 6 player from Oklahoma from the class.

So far, Sweat has only collected offers from six Division I programs: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Iowa State and UConn. Over the summer, Sweat took unofficial visits to Texas Tech and Tennessee, and he competed at the Red Raiders’ summer camp on his trip to Lubbock.

According to Parker Thune of Sooner Scoop, Sweat will take a gameday visit to Norman for OU’s game against New Mexico on Sept. 19.

"It would be special to stay home, you know?"



Cache (Okla.) has one of the state's true stockrisers in 2028 WR Kenyon Sweat, who's clocked a laser-timed 4.35 (!) in the 40-yard dash. He's booked a trip to Norman on Sept. 19 to see the #Sooners.https://t.co/G2nH2DjPzv — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) August 13, 2026

OU predicted to land another Alabama-based target

With 2027 commitments from quarterback Jamison Roberts and safety Jaylen Scott, the Sooners have unlocked a new recruiting pipeline in Alabama.

Oklahoma is now predicted to build on that pipeline, as Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Sooners to land Class of 2028 wide receiver Dedrick Kimbrough.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 Prediction



⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2028 WR Dedrick Kimbrough

📏 6’2” / 180 lbs

🏫 Thompson HS (Alabaster, AL)

🎚️ 70

✍️ By Steve Wiltfong

🎤⬇️ Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal



Profile: https://t.co/tnp3BpYG21 #OUDNA28 pic.twitter.com/zOLqX3iERx — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) August 15, 2026

A native of Alabaster, Ala., Kimbrough is listed at 6-3 and 180 pounds. All of the major recruiting networks grade him as a 4-star prospect, and he is the No. 196 player from the Class of 2028 in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

During his sophomore year at Thompson High School in 2025, Kimbrough caught 43 passes for 686 yards and five touchdowns.

Kimbrough has collected offers from dozens of major programs, including Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida, Notre Dame, Miami and Oregon.

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