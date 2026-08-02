Oklahoma’s Recruiting Success in Alabama Predicted to Continue

OU’s recruiting territory expanded greatly once it moved to the SEC, as the Sooners have pursued numerous athletes from the southeastern United States.

Recently, Oklahoma has resonated with prospects from Alabama. Two of the Sooners commits from the Class of 2027 — quarterback Jamison Roberts and safety Jaylen Scott — hail from the Yellowhammer State.

And now, the Sooners are forecasted to land another Alabama-based prospect. Sooner Scoop recruiting editor Josh McCuistion logged a prediction for OU to land Class of 2028 wide receiver Dedrick Kimbrough earlier this week.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 Prediction



⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2028 WR Dedrick Kimbrough

📏 6’2” / 180 lbs

🏫 Thompson HS (Alabaster, AL)

🎚️

✍️ By Josh McCuistion

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Recruiting Editor



Profile: https://t.co/tnp3BpY8ct#OUDNA28 pic.twitter.com/plbiOyhwhK — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) July 29, 2026

Kimbrough hails from Alabaster, AL. He is listed at 6-3 and 180 pounds.

The wide receiver prospect is a consensus 4-star recruit. 247Sports’ composite rankings have Kimbrough as the No. 196 overall player, the No. 29 wide receiver and the No. 10 player from Alabama from the Class of 2028.

During his sophomore season at Thompson High School, Kimbrough caught 43 passes for 686 yards and five touchdowns. That impressive campaign followed his freshman year in which he logged 390 yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Oklahoma is one of many major programs that have already offered the rising high school junior. Kimbrough also has offers from Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Florida, Tennessee and Auburn.

In 2025, Kimbrough attended camp at Vanderbilt and took a gameday visit to Ole Miss during the fall. So far in 2026, Kimbrough has taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

The Sooners have pursued top targets from Alabama in both the 2027 and 2028 recruiting cycles.

In addition to Roberts and Scott, the Sooners previously earned a commitment from wideout Tra’Von Hall of Tuscaloosa, AL. Hall, though, flipped his pledge from OU to Ole Miss in June.

Oklahoma has offered several other players from Alabama from the 2028 class, including edge rusher Keoni Snipes and offensive linemen Joey Fleming and Samuel Bailey.

Scott, a consensus 4-star recruit and a native of Mobile, AL, said that he hopes to lure more Alabamians to Norman and create more “Bama Sooners.”

So far, quarterback Trey Tagliaferri of New Jersey is Oklahoma’s only commit from the Class of 2028. Tagliaferri is ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, and the incoming junior signal caller threw for 2,215 yards, 29 touchdowns and three interceptions as a sophomore at Bergen Catholic in 2025.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.