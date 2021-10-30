Oklahoma GameDay: Under the Radar

John Hoover: Drake Stoops

Caleb Williams is making his third start as Oklahoma’s quarterback. He’s only just figuring out the luxury he has in Drake Stoops. After not catching a pass from Williams against Texas (he did catch Spencer Rattler’s 2-point conversion) or TCU, Stoops caught three passes for 30 yards last week at Kansas, including a crucial third-and-7 reception that netted 12 yards. Stoops is a crafty route-runner with reliable hands who knows how to compete for the football. Williams would be wise to look for him often against Texas Tech, especially on big downs.

Ryan Chapman: Brian Asamoah

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are going to throw the ball all over the yard, and why wouldn't they? Oklahoma's secondary has been awful this season, and it's by far the best way to attack the OU defense. But Brian Asamoah has quietly had a decent run the past few weeks, and could be a difference maker over the middle of the field for the Sooners. His sideline-to-sideline speed will help him match up with a talented Texas Tech wide receiver core, and a strong performance by Asamoah could help the Sooners take away the middle of the field, giving the D-line and extra second or two to hit home in the pass rush.

Josh Callaway: Brayden Willis

The lack of significant tight end usage has been a complete anomaly for Oklahoma’s offense so far this season. Through the first eight games, Brayden Willis has just ten receptions for 124 yards and no touchdowns. Let this be a day where Willis feasts. Few guys are as physically imposing in warmups as Willis, who looks like he should be a defensive lineman as opposed to a pass-catcher. Any game now feels like it could be the day where he bursts onto the scene with a big performance, so why not on Saturday against the Red Raiders. The Oklahoma offense should have good success in this matchup, and with so much attention paid to Caleb Williams’ running ability, Kennedy Brooks and the bevy of Sooners wide receivers - the middle of the field should be open for Willis (and Austin Stogner) to tee off.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.