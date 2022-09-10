Oklahoma GameDay: X-Factors vs. Kent State

John Hoover: Depth

It’s going to be hot again on Saturday. Not quite as hot as it was last week for the UTEP game — it’s a 6 p.m. kickoff, after all — but still hot. Oklahoma played 68 players last week, including what coach Ted Roof surmised was “low 30s” on defense (the official participation chart counted 34). The total includes 10 true freshmen: WR Jayden Gibson, RB Jovantae Barnes, CB Gentry Williams, DE R Mason Thomas, DL Gracen Halton, LB Jaren Kanak, OL Jacob Sexton, OL Jake Taylor, TE Jason Llewellyn and WR Gavin Freeman were all counted officially. If the score starts to get out of hand against Kent State, expect to see even more freshmen this week as the coaching staff tries to develop more depth.

Gentry Williams' end zone interception. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryan Chapman: Tempo

Oklahoma fans got their first look at Jeff Lebby’s fast-paced attack last Saturday, and now it’ll be the defense’s turn to manage the tempo. Kent State is going to try to play fast, meaning the defense will have to be on top of getting immediately lined up and staying on top of their assignments. Both defensive coordinator Ted Roof and his players maintained that they’ll be up for the challenge this week, however, as going up against Lebby’s offense all offseason has conditioned the defense to play fast.

Reggie Grimes BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Callaway: The Deep Ball

Kent State really struggled to defend the pass in their season-opening loss to Washington last Saturday. Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is on record as stating how much he loves Dillon Gabriel's deep ball. This seems like a match made in heaven for OU to light up the scoreboard on Saturday night. There is little to no reason not to expect Marvin Mims, Jalil Farooq, Theo Wease and others to tear up the Golden Flashes' secondary and start to create some serious momentum going into some of the more difficult games on the schedule. The Sooner offense showed last week they can work methodically down the field. Now could be a great time to showcase the home run plays in their arsenal.

Marvin Mims BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ross Lovelace: Defensive Line Rotation

The defense has seen tempo all summer going against Oklahoma’s offense, but another team is always different. The Sooners should still handle business against Kent State, but the Golden Flashes definitely present a unique challenge. Against Kent State, the Sooners defensive line depth is going be tested. Oklahoma rotated quite a few players on the line a weekend ago, and it’s reasonable to expect the same on Saturday. Because of the heat and tempo of the game, the defensive line will have to rotate more than most units in between series and snaps. If Oklahoma can rotate in and out without a drop-off on the field, the Sooners should take care of business.