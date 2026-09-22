Confirmed: Oklahoma Gets Bad News on Star DT David Stone
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NORMAN — A rough stretch for Oklahoma has reportedly become rougher.
Star defensive tackle David Stone, a junior, suffered a lower-body injury at Monday’s practice, per George Stoia of Sooner Scoop.
A source told Sooners On SI that Stone suffered a dislocated left knee during practice and the initial fear is that he will be lost for the rest of the 2026 season.
Stone was apparently working on a goal line package for the offense when he sustained the injury, the source said.
Before the season, Stone was named a preseason All-American by several publications. He was also picked to the preseason All-SEC Coaches Second Team.
Stone got off to a slow start to 2026, as he logged only four tackles — none of which went for a loss — in the Sooners’ games against UTEP and Michigan.
But against New Mexico, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior showed why he was widely considered one of the nation’s best defensive linemen before the season. He ended the Sooners’ 14-6 win over the Lobos with eight total tackles, three solo tackles, two tackles for loss and half of a sack.
Stone came to Oklahoma as a consensus 5-star recruit in 2024, but he wasn’t a key contributor during his first college football season.
As a true freshman, he registered just six total tackles despite appearing in all 13 of OU’s games.
Stone, however, broke out during his sophomore year. The Del City, Okla., native finished 2025 with 42 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was a key piece to Oklahoma’s defense that led the SEC in total defense, scoring defense and sacks.
Stone is not only considered one of college football’s best defensive linemen, he’s also seen as a top prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicted the New York Jets to select Stone with the No. 12 overall pick in his mock draft, which he released in August.
With Stone likely out for the game against Georgia — and possibly longer — the Sooners will need someone to step into a starting role alongside Jayden Jackson on the interior of the defensive line. Backup defensive tackles who have seen game action so far in 2026 include Trent Wilson, Nigel Smith II, Braxton Fely, Danny Saili and Bishop Thomas.
Stone’s injury is the newest amid an injury bug on OU’s defense.
Linebacker Kip Lewis suffered a leg injury against Michigan, and he did not play against New Mexico. OU coach Brent Venables revealed last week that Lewis’ injury is less severe than the Sooners’ staff originally expected.
Other defensive players who missed the New Mexico game with injuries included linebacker Cole Sullivan and Michael Boganowski. Both of them got banged up in the Michigan game.
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Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfieldFollow carsondfield
John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.Follow johnehoover