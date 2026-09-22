Confirmed: Oklahoma Gets Bad News on Star DT David Stone

NORMAN — A rough stretch for Oklahoma has reportedly become rougher.

Star defensive tackle David Stone, a junior, suffered a lower-body injury at Monday’s practice, per George Stoia of Sooner Scoop.

A source told Sooners On SI that Stone suffered a dislocated left knee during practice and the initial fear is that he will be lost for the rest of the 2026 season.

Stone was apparently working on a goal line package for the offense when he sustained the injury, the source said.

Before the season, Stone was named a preseason All-American by several publications. He was also picked to the preseason All-SEC Coaches Second Team.

Stone got off to a slow start to 2026, as he logged only four tackles — none of which went for a loss — in the Sooners’ games against UTEP and Michigan.

But against New Mexico, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior showed why he was widely considered one of the nation’s best defensive linemen before the season. He ended the Sooners’ 14-6 win over the Lobos with eight total tackles, three solo tackles, two tackles for loss and half of a sack.

Stone came to Oklahoma as a consensus 5-star recruit in 2024, but he wasn’t a key contributor during his first college football season.

As a true freshman, he registered just six total tackles despite appearing in all 13 of OU’s games.

Stone, however, broke out during his sophomore year. The Del City, Okla., native finished 2025 with 42 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was a key piece to Oklahoma’s defense that led the SEC in total defense, scoring defense and sacks.

Stone is not only considered one of college football’s best defensive linemen, he’s also seen as a top prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicted the New York Jets to select Stone with the No. 12 overall pick in his mock draft, which he released in August.

With Stone likely out for the game against Georgia — and possibly longer — the Sooners will need someone to step into a starting role alongside Jayden Jackson on the interior of the defensive line. Backup defensive tackles who have seen game action so far in 2026 include Trent Wilson, Nigel Smith II, Braxton Fely, Danny Saili and Bishop Thomas.

Stone’s injury is the newest amid an injury bug on OU’s defense.

Linebacker Kip Lewis suffered a leg injury against Michigan, and he did not play against New Mexico. OU coach Brent Venables revealed last week that Lewis’ injury is less severe than the Sooners’ staff originally expected.

Other defensive players who missed the New Mexico game with injuries included linebacker Cole Sullivan and Michael Boganowski. Both of them got banged up in the Michigan game.

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