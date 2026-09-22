Who Steps in for Injured Oklahoma DT David Stone?

NORMAN — David Stone had two of the biggest defensive plays of Saturday night's 14-6 Oklahoma win over New Mexico.

Without those two plays from the junior defensive tackle, there's a chance the Sooners would've walked away with a stunning loss instead of an ugly victory.

Now, though the Sooners head into SEC play without their star defensive lineman after a significant injury at Monday's practice that will leave him sidelined.

So who will Oklahoma turn to not only for the two tough games it faces next — No. 2 Georgia on Saturday in Athens, Ga., and No. 1 Texas two weeks later in the Cotton Bowl — but for the remainder of the season.

Here's a look at the options for the Sooners on the interior of the defensive front alongside Jayden Jackson:

Braxton Fely, 5th-year

Fely was a late addition to the roster after a court ruling granted him an additional season of eligibility.

Assuming he keeps on a positive arc for getting up to speed, Fely might ultimately be the best option.

He started all 14 games for Boise State last season, finishing with 24 tackles. 6.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

Fely made his OU debut against New Mexico, though played in just four snaps.

But Fely was a difference-maker for the Broncos and might be the most physically ready to compete with some of the top offensive lines in the SEC.

Bishop Thomas, 5th-year

Thomas and Fely are officially listed as Stone’s backups on the depth chart and like Fely, Thomas playing here makes plenty of sense.

Either way, the pair figures to see their loads increase in Stone’s absence.

Thomas is one of only two players on this list to appear in at least 10 plays in each of the Sooners’ first three games. He has five tackles, one for loss, and 0.5 sacks in 45 combined snaps.

Thomas is 6-foot-1 and 297 pounds. He came to Oklahoma after two seasons at Georgia State. He began his collegiate career at Florida State before transferring to Colorado.

Trent Wilson, Sophomore

Among the non-transfers of the group, Wilson might be the most likely to step in for Stone.

After playing in three games last season, playing a total of 29 snaps as a freshman, Wilson has appeared in all three games so far this year. He has two tackles, 0.5 for loss, in 39 snaps.

Oklahoma defensive end Kenny Ozowalu and defensive tackle Jayden Jackson prepare for a snap against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Kenny Ozowalu, Junior

Though Ozowlu is listed on the depth chart at defensive end, he has plenty of versatility to play across the line.

He has played in 24 snaps so far this season, with those coming exclusively on the edge so far.

At UTSA last season though, Ozowalu played 39 snaps on the interior of the defensive line.

The 6-foot-3, 277-pound Ozowalu has yet to record a tackle as a Sooner.

Danny Saili, 5th-year

The Arkansas transfer has a bit of a headstart on Fely after being the first of the group of late additions to the roster.

Saili has played 14 defensive snaps over the last three games, though was on the field for just two plays vs. New Mexico, according to PFF.

The 6-1, 280-pounder has three tackles, one of them solo.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Nigel Smith II jogs between drills at practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Nigel Smith II, Junior

Smith joins Wilson as being listed as Jackson’s backup at the other interior spot.

The 6-4, 300-pounder has played just three snaps combined over the last two games after playing 12 in the opener.

He has yet to record a tackle this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.