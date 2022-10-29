Oklahoma Gets Big Plays from Offense, Defense and Special Teams to Beat Iowa State

AMES, IA — Brent Venables knew points and field position would be at a premium.

So he turned Saturday’s Big 12 Conference game against Iowa State over to his kicker, Zach Schmit.

To score a touchdown.

Schmit ran in from 2 yards for the Sooners’ first TD and also kicked a pair of field goals as OU held off the Cyclones 27-13 at sun-splashed Jack Trice Stadium.

OU improved to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 Conference play, while ISU fell to 3-5 and 0-5.

Iowa State came in with the Big 12’s top-rated defense in multiple statistical categories, and the Sooners struggled to put points on the scoreboard — especially in the red zone.

Danny Stutsman with the INT. John E. Hoover / AllSooners

OU drove three times deep into ISU territory in the first half, but had to settle for field goals all three times.

At least, that’s what Venables wanted the Cyclones to think.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the ISU 2, Venables showed his game awareness and his derring-do by dialing up a successful fake field goal.

Schmit lined up behind holder Michael Turk and stepped toward the line of scrimmage at the snap. Turk flipped the ball up to Schmit, who was virtually untouched as he ran through a wide hole on his way to the end zone.

That put the Sooners up 10-3, and Schmit — who hit a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter — added a 34-yard kick in the second quarter to put the Sooners up 13-3.

Iowa State’s Jace Gilbert — a Marlow, OK, product — answered with two field goals of his own to cut it to 13-6.

But with the Iowa State offense continuing to struggle as it has all season, it felt like more.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma squandered a handful of big-play opportunities before the dam finally broke in the third quarter when Dillon Gabriel stepped up in the pocked to avoid the ISU rush and found Jalil Farooq behind the defense for a 41-yard touchdown that put OU ahead 20-6.

Eric Gray blows kisses after his clinching TD. John E. Hoover / AllSooners

Wideout Marvin Mims had several chances in the passing game, but dropped a wide-open catch on the first play of the game, was overthrown for a touchdown on a deep ball in the second quarter, and couldn’t bring in a couple of well-defended throws over the middle in both the first and second half.

Gabriel finished 15-of-26 for just 148 yards but didn’t have a turnover. With Jovantae Barnes not available on this trip, Eric Gray led OU with 20 carries for 101 yards and a late touchdown.

Of course, nothing comes easy for the OU defense.

The Cyclone offense came to life early in the fourth quarter with a 12-play, 53-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by Hunter Dekkers’ 15-yard pass to Jaylin Noel and cut OU’s lead to 20-13 with 10:29 to play.

Iowa State’s defense responded to that score with a three-and-out that ended with a sack of Gabriel.

But the Sooners finished the game strong, with a second 61-yard punt inside the Cyclone 5 yard line, an interception by Danny Stutsman that was returned to the goal line, and a driving 1-yard touchdown run by Eric Gray in the final minutes to make it 27-13.

Stutsman's pick was the third of the day for the Sooners, joining Justin Broiles and Woodi Washington.

OU was outgained by ISU 378-332, but the Cyclones managed just 66 yards rushing.