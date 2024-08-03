Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Offers Injury Updates After the First Week of Practice
NORMAN — Oklahoma opened up training camp with a relatively clean bill of health.
Last month at SEC Media Days, OU coach Brent Venables outlined a number of guys who returned to work during summer workouts.
With just three practices down this past week, it appears there aren’t many new injuries to look out for.
“We’re really pretty good,” Venables said on Saturday in his first media availability since camp opened.
Linebacker Dasan McCullough is currently on the shelf, but Venables wasn’t worried about him missing an extended period of time.
“We’re holding him right now,” Venables said. “Trying to get him to heal up. He’s got a little toe but he’ll be fine in another week or so.”
Emmett Jones’ wide receiver room closed spring missing a pair of bodies as Jalil Farooq worked back from a foot injury and Andrel Anthony was recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2023 campaign early.
“Jalil’s been out there. We haven’t put any limitations on him,” Venables said.
Farooq is currently on schedule for a return by the opener against Temple on Aug. 30, Venables said.
Anthony is back on the grass as well.
“He’s been running and he looks good,” Venables said. “I don’t think he’s full speed but he’s done one-on-one’s. He’s done a lot. We’ll keep progressing him as well.”
Venables highlighted the work offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett has put in throughout the summer and early in practice as well.
The interior offensive lineman was held out of spring practices with a lower leg injury, but can factor into the mix as Bill Bedenbaugh looks to piece together a new-look offensive line.
Venables also noted Jovantae Barnes, who struggled with a foot injury in 2023, is healthy and “looks like his old self” through the first three practices.