Oklahoma HC Brent Venables on John Mateer: ‘He’s an Easy Guy to Follow’
NORMAN — Since returning from injury, John Mateer hasn’t been his best.
Mateer led OU to a 4-0 start, logging 1,215 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in his first four games in Norman. The quarterback missed OU’s game against Kent State after undergoing surgery on his right hand in September, but he was able to return for the Sooners’ Red River Rivalry game against Texas.
In his five starts since surgery, Mateer has completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 872 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He was good enough in OU’s wins over South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama, but he struggled in losses to Texas and Ole Miss.
Mateer, though, hasn’t made any excuses for his inconsistent performance.
Most recently, Mateer only threw for 138 yards against Alabama, but he also didn’t turn the ball over and gave the Sooners their only offensive touchdown — a 20-yard rush — in a game decided by only two points.
Still, Mateer believes he and his offensive teammates needed to be much better.
“We can get a lot better,” Mateer said. “We obviously left a lot of meat on the bone. There’s a lot of room for improvement.”
In the more than a month since Mateer’s first start back, the quarterback has consistently denied that his hand is still bugging him. Last week, OU coach Brent Venables implied that Mateer’s recent surgery has played a role in his less-flashy quarterback play.
“You’d be naive in believing that, based on the surgery and the history behind those injuries, to say that he’s gonna be back at full speed as soon as he’s fully released,” Venables said on the SEC’s weekly teleconference on Nov. 12. “It’s going to be a process.”
Mateer doesn’t want his up-and-down play to be traced to the injury that he suffered in September. He simply believes that he can play better.
Per Venables, that says much about his quarterback’s leadership.
“He’s super consistent, really disciplined and regimented,” Venables said. “He’s an easy guy to follow.”
Mateer hasn’t attempted as many downfield throws since coming back. His numbers aren’t as eye-popping.
But the quarterback that shows up to practice every day hasn’t changed, according to tight end Kaden Helms.
“He leads by example,” Helms said last week. “He just wants to see his guys be the best players that they can be and I think that’s a trait that all good leaders have. It’s been amazing being in that process and being in the locker room with him every day.”
The Sooners need Mateer now more than ever.
OU climbed to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings, released on Tuesday, after its 23-21 road win over previously-No. 4 Alabama.
Venables wouldn’t want any other quarterback leading his team as the Sooners enter their final stretch of the regular season.
“He leads the way, stands out in the front when it comes to how we practice, how we compete, the passion, the energy that you show up with every day,” Venables said.