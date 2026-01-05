Oklahoma Star Defensive Lineman Reportedly Will Return for 2026 Season

After a breakout sophomore campaign in 2025, David Stone reportedly will run it back.

Stone, a defensive tackle and former 5-star prospect, has re-signed with Oklahoma, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Oklahoma DL David Stone has re-signed with the Sooners and will return in 2026, source told @On3Sports



"Sooner Born Sooner Bred When I Die, I'll Be Sooner Dead!"

Stone was one of the Sooners’ most feared defensive linemen by the end of the season.

He ended 2025 with 42 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and six pass breakups. Despite those impressive numbers, Stone didn’t earn All-SEC honors.

Stone finished the season with a 76.4 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade, which ranked 10th on the team. His 81.4 run-defense grade ranked fourth.

Stone’s stellar sophomore season followed a fairly quiet first year in Norman in 2024. He appeared in all 13 of OU’s games last year, but he recorded only six tackles and two tackles for loss.

The defensive lineman actually entered the transfer portal a few months after the 2024 season — on April 18 — before removing his name from the portal just two days later.

As a consensus 5-star prospect in the Class of 2024, Stone came to Oklahoma with lofty expectations.

Every major recruiting outlet ranked Stone in the top-30 of their respective rankings. Stone played the first two years of his high school career at Del City High School before transferring to the famed IMG Academy in Florida. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami and dozens of other major programs.

Stone’s reported return is much welcomed for the Sooners, as several defensive players have entered the transfer portal in the past few days. Linebacker Kobie McKinzie, defensive tackle Markus Strong and defensive backs Gentry Williams and Devon Jordan are some of the key defenders that have already entered the portal.

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone pursues LSU's Michael Van Buren. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners, though, got their first commitment from the transfer portal on Sunday, as tight end Hayden Hansen pledged with OU. Hansen caught 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, and he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The transfer portal opened on Jan. 2 and will close on Jan. 16.

In 2026, the Sooners will look to build on their best season under Brent Venables. OU went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

Oklahoma will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.