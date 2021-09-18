September 18, 2021
WATCH: Lincoln Riley Nebraska Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley breaks down Oklahoma's 23-16 win over Nebraska.
Watch Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's full postgame zoom after No. 3 Oklahoma's 23-16 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 18 to move to 3-0 on the season. 

