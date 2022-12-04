Report: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma is heading back to Orlando.

The Sooners on Sunday accepted an invitation to the Cheez-It Bowl, where they’ll play Florida State of the ACC on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. CT.

The news was first reported by Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

OU finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. FSU is 9-3 in coach Mike Norvell’s third season. The Seminoles started 4-0 but but then experienced a three-game losing streak before winning five in a row to close the regular season.

It’s the same bowl — with a new title sponsor — that Oklahoma played in 2014, when the Sooners were routed 40-6 by Clemson. In what was then called the Russell Athletic Bowl, the Tigers’ defensive coordinator was Brent Venables.

Venables is now wrapping up his first season as OU’s head coach.

There’s a direct trajectory between that game — OU’s worst bowl loss in history — and this one.

After the season went south, Bob Stoops shuffled his staff, firing offensive coordinator Josh Heupel. Heupel’s replacement was Lincoln Riley, who replaced Stoops as head coach from 2017-2021 before leaving last year for USC. That opened the door for Venables to return to Norman, where his first season has been rocky.

In that game, backup quarterback Cole Stoudt — in for injured Deshaun Watson — threw for three touchdowns and 319 yards and ran for another as the Sooners were on the verge of being shut out before Alex Ross scored on an 11-yard touchdown run with 6:57 left to play.

The Sooners committed five turnovers and managed just 275 yards total offense. Quarterback Trevor Knight completed 17-of-37 passes for 103 yards with three interceptions, including a 47-yard pick-six by Ben Boulware. Samaje Perine led Oklahoma with 134 rushing yards on 23 carries, and Eric Striker led the Sooners with 12 tackles.

OU has a rich history of bowl games against Florida State.

In 1964-65, the Sooners lost 36-19 to FSU in the Gator Bowl.

In 1979-80, the Sooners beat FSU 24-7 in the Orange Bowl.

In 1980-81, the Sooners beat FSU 18-17 in the Orange Bowl.

In 2000-01, the Sooners beat FSU 13-2 in the Orange Bowl to win the BCS National Championship.

Oklahoma has played a total of 26 bowl games in the Sunshine State — by far the most of any state. Most of those have been in the Orange Bowl in Miami, but they have played in Orlando twice (2014 against Clemson and the 1989 Citrus Bowl, a 13-6 loss to Clemson) and Jacksonville for the Gator Bowl three times (1947, a 34-13 win over N.C. State, 1965, a 36-19 loss to the Seminoles, and 1991, a 48-14 win over Virginia).

OU is 14-12 all-time in bowl games in Florida.

The Cheez-It selecting the Sooners — 3-6 in conference play and seventh in the Big 12 standings — was a surprise. They picked OU over the likes of fourth-place Texas Tech (5-4), fifth-place Oklahoma State (4-5) and sixth-place Baylor (4-5). The Sooners lost their games this year to both Tech and Baylor.

Earlier in the day, TCU landed the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff, opening the door for Big 12 champ Kansas State to take the Big 12’s Sugar Bowl berth. Texas (6-3) went to the Alamo Bowl with the next pick, and the Cheez-It Bowl surprisingly snatched up Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State went to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix (against Wisconsin), Texas Tech went to the Texas Bowl in Houston (vs. Ole Miss), Baylor went to the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth (against Air Force), and Kansas went to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis (vs. Arkansas).

The Sooners don’t often play in second-tier bowls, so their worldwide brand and championship pedigree make them an attractive property. OU’s 690 wins since the end of World War II is the most of any program, and their winning percentage of .771 going into this season was the best among any Power 5 school in that stretch.

OU ranks second all-time with 41 seasons of at least 10 wins (Alabama just broke a tie with its 42nd), and its 50 conference championships leads all of college football.

In postseason play, OU’s 24-year active bowl streak trails only Georgia (26). The Sooners’ 56 bowl appearances ranks in the top four all-time, and OU’s 31 bowl victories is tied for fourth in college football history.