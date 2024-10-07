Oklahoma Hoping to Get 'Dangerous' LB Dasan McCullough Back for Texas
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s defense could get another piece back as it prepares for Texas.
Linebacker Dasan McCullough could make his 2024 debut in the Cotton Bowl against the No. 1-ranked Longhorns (5-0, 1-0 SEC), giving Brent Venables and Zac Alley another weapon to try and slow down Steve Sarkisian’s high-powered offense.
“We’re getting Dasan back,” Venables said last Wednesday during the off week for Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1).
Last year, McCullough totaled 30 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and three batted balls.
He played a key role in the Sooners’ goal line stand against Texas as well, as he and linebacker Kip Lewis did an excellent job penetrating to wreak havoc in the Longhorns’ backfield.
McCullough has been out for the Sooners going all the way back to fall cap with a toe injury, but could finally get the call back into the lineup this weekend.
This year, however, McCullough could be deployed a bit differently.
He worked at inside linebacker in the spring, as opposed to the hybrid cheetah linebacker that Kendel Dolby, Samuel Omosigho and Woodi Washington have primarily played in 2024.
But with Dolby’s injury, everything is on the table for McCullough, and teammate Danny Stutsman has full faith that McCullough can succeed wherever he’s deployed.
“Last year what (I saw) from Dasan is he’s a very versatile player,” Stutsman said during his weekly interview on 107.7 The Franchise on Monday. “Extremely dangerous, you can put him all over, and really think he does really well on third downs and what he brings to those packages all over the field.”
The high level of play from Stutsman, Lewis, Kobie McKinzie and Lewis Carter should give the Sooners plenty of options on the inside, freeing up Venables and Alley to get creative with McCullough’s usage.
Earlier this year, defensive end Trace Ford was used in the cheetah spot against Tennessee when Dolby exited the game, adding more size to Oklahoma’s front seven in an attempt to slow down the Volunteers’ explosive rushing attack.
Despite losing two key pieces in the running back room during fall camp, Texas enters the week ranked 37th nationally in rushing, averaging 191.4 yards per game.
Quarterback Quinn Ewers will be able to lean on an experienced offensive line, but McCullough had success against that group a year ago to help the Sooners notch a massive win at the Cotton Bowl.
The atmosphere both fan bases will create at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday is tough to replicate in practice, meaning any experienced pieces, like McCullough, will have a leg up when this year’s Red River Rivalry gets underway.
“Preparation-wise, there’s not much that’s too different,” Stutsman said. “We have our routine. We have what we do and how we do it, we just have to do it very well. … It’s really tough to explain. ... I think the whole atmosphere —
“… When there’s guys that have a chip on their shoulder and have been a part of this game, (they) can kind of handle the crowd a little bit. It definitely helps. It definitely plays a factor.”