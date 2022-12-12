Oklahoma Hosted Key Targets, Commits Ahead of Early Signing Day

Oklahoma was hard at work this past weekend trying to close on its 2023 recruiting class.

Brent Venables and the Sooner coaching staff played host to a number of current commits, while also trying to make an impression on one of the highest profile defensive players currently in the transfer portal.

Brothers Dasan and Daeh McCullough made the trip to Norman this weekend.

Dasan McCullough was voted an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media following his 2022 campaign with Indiana.

As a freshman, the outside linebacker recorded 32 total tackles, including four quarterback sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss while also defending three passes this season for the Hoosiers.

On Dec. 4, Dasan McCullough officially announced he would be entering the transfer portal, and if he lands at Oklahoma he could play alongside his younger brother.

Daeh McCullough, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety in the 2023 recruiting class, is a Cincinnati commit who the Sooners offered on Nov. 2.

He is rated 4-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals, and Daeh McCullough is the No. 34-overall safety in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Along with the McCullough brothers, the Sooners also hosted a number of 2023 pledges this weekend.

Offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta and defensive back Jasiah Wagoner formed the Washington contingent in Norman this weekend, as the West Coast duo made the trek to campus.

Ozaeta has been committed to the Sooners since June 27, but finally was able to take his official visit to his future team.

The 6-6, 300-pound lineman is one of four offensive line commitments Bill Bedenbaugh currently has in the 2023 class.

Wagoner also took his official visit this weekend after committing to Oklahoma on July 25.

The 4-star defensive back is the No. 29-ranked cornerback in 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2023 class.

Ozaeta was also joined by fellow offensive lineman Joshua Bates this weekend.

Bates is the lone holdover from the group of 2023 verbal pledges who initially committed to Lincoln Riley.

The 6-3, 305-pound interior offensive lineman has never wavered from his commitment to Oklahoma, however, and Bates was recently upgraded to a 4-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals.

In-state star Erik McCarty also was on hand this weekend.

Rated the No. 52-overall athlete in the country by 247Sports’ Composite Ranking, McCarty has been committed to Oklahoma since Jan. 29, as he was one of the first commitments to Venables.

The Sooners made a last push before Early Signing Day rolls around on Dec. 21.

